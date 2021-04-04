Semiahmoo Peninsula brothers deliver sweet treats for Easter

Colton Carpenter, 5, with a little help from his brother Wyatt, 2, drop off Easter gifts to White Rock Seniors Village, much to the delight of residents Peggy Bouwman (left) and David Wright, and staff member Kathy Grover. (Contributed photo)

A pair of Peninsula brothers have added a special touch to Easter for residents of White Rock Seniors’ Village.

As a student of Buena Vista Montessori, Colton Carpenter, 5, has been making cards, singing songs and sharing laughter with the “grandmas and grandpas” who call the residence home since 2019, said Si Cussen, community relations manager at the Maple Street residence.

While the COVID-19 pandemic changed that, Colton still wanted to continue, Cussen said – and that translated, with the help of his brother Wyatt, and parents Danielle and Mike, to treats for every senior at both Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

Treat bags delivered in time for Easter were packed with goodies including mini chocolate bars.

Staff were not left out, Cussen added, courtesy of L’Oreal, the company Colton’s mom works for.

“When she told her boss about her 2 sons and their wish to create joy, (they) stepped forward with well wishes and donated 85 bottles of La Roche-Posay sunscreen for all of our employees,” Cussen said.

