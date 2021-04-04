Semiahmoo Peninsula brothers deliver sweet treats for Easter

A pair of Peninsula brothers have added a special touch to Easter for residents of White Rock Seniors’ Village.
As a student of Buena Vista Montessori, Colton Carpenter, 5, has been making cards, singing songs and sharing laughter with the “grandmas and grandpas” who call the residence home since 2019, said Si Cussen, community relations manager at the Maple Street residence.
While the COVID-19 pandemic changed that, Colton still wanted to continue, Cussen said – and that translated, with the help of his brother Wyatt, and parents Danielle and Mike, to treats for every senior at both Christmas and Valentine’s Day.
Treat bags delivered in time for Easter were packed with goodies including mini chocolate bars.
