Delta Foundation logo. (Delta Foundation image)

Second round of emergency funding available for Delta non-profits

Delta Foundation accepting applications for grants from Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund

Delta Foundation is offering a second round of emergency funding for local charities serving vulnerable populations disproportionately affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation will give another $75,000 in emergency funding to Delta charities by the end of October. This second round of funding comes 11 weeks after completing the first, which supported eight local charities with a total of $181,000 in emergency funding.

“As infection rates start to rise again in communities across the country, ongoing support is vital in the fight against COVID-19,” Delta Foundation president Peter Roaf said in a press release. “Local charities and non-profit organizations are pillars in this community. For over six months, they have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most, but the reality is they’re struggling with increased demand at the same time as revenues have decreased.

“We’re happy to help in some way by being able to flow additional emergency funding their way through the ECSF, but we also see the need for stabilization support for the sector, so they can continue their good work in our community over the long haul.”

This second round of funding is part of an ongoing partnership between the Delta Foundation, Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, in distributing the Government of Canada’s $350M Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF). Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more.

“We’re grateful for the leadership of local community foundations like Delta Foundation, which has been at the forefront of local response efforts since the pandemic was declared,” Community Foundations of Canada president Andrea Dicks said in a press release.

“Working together, Delta Foundation has been able to quickly get funding to those who need it most in the area. Thanks to the Government of Canada’s renewed contribution, those efforts will continue and unlock even more support for organizations on the front lines. Our goal is to ensure that no one is left behind.”

The ECSF was initially announced on April 21, 2020 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and is part of a broad series of federal emergency response measures. A first round of funding was disbursed across Canada through the community foundation network in June and July.

“Charities and non-profit organizations are at the heart of our communities, helping the most vulnerable Canadians during the COVID-19 crisis. The Government of Canada is pleased to support these organizations through the Emergency Community Support Fund so that they can continue their invaluable work,” Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen said in a press release.

The Delta Foundation began accepting applications for funding from qualified donees on Monday, Oct. 5. The deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 30.

Applications, as well as eligibility and application details, are available at deltafoundation.org.


