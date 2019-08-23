More than 200 people came out to the inaugural Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, taking part in activities and games including a water balloon toss. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Second annual Delta Pride Picnic to highlight LGBTQ+ inclusion

This year’s event is slated for Saturday, Aug. 31 at Memorial Park in Ladner

By Tricia Weel for the North Delta Reporter

What better way to spend a late summer Saturday than with a picnic in the park?

The second annual Delta Pride Picnic is happening Aug. 31 at Memorial Park in Ladner and organizers are hoping it will be just as fun as — or even better than — the inaugural event, held last year.

“For some in our community who are under the LGBTQ+ umbrella, there hadn’t really been a presence of any kind that we know of for LGBTQ+-friendly events in Delta,” John Darras, a member of the picnic’s organizing committee, told the North Delta Reporter.

“Last year, one of our members with a child who is under the LGBTQ+ umbrella was looking for events and couldn’t find anything happening in the local community, so we thought maybe we should start something to show the LGBTQ+ people in the Delta community some support and inclusion.”

READ MORE: Delta celebrates pride with inaugural picnic

This year, the picnic will be a family-friendly event, Darras says, with plenty of games and activities for all ages, including face painting, live music, fun contests, rainbow-themed arts and crafts, and much more.

Along with hot dogs and refreshments, there will be a Delta Police Department resource tent as well as resource tables and LGBTQ+ educational materials, and a local vintage car group will be showcasing some classic wheels.

During the event, a youth speaker is scheduled to speak at the nearby Ladner Pioneer Library about her experiences coming out, Darras notes.

“We really hope people come and have a good time and maybe learn a little about their LGBTQ+ neighbours or find some LGBTQ+ resources,” he said.

Having recently received non-profit status as the Pride Delta Society, Darras says the group hopes to expand on hosting LGBTQ+ events for all ages moving forward, such as potential monthly events like game nights, networking events or resource nights.

In the wake of two Pride flags being vandalized outside Ladner United Church earlier this summer, Darras posited that perhaps the Delta Pride Picnic may be needed now more than ever.

READ MORE: Ladner church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

READ MORE: Ladner church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days

RELATED: LETTER: Pride flag vandalism won’t deter solidarity

“We live here – we’re Deltans too and we’re looking for acceptance,” he said.

“We hope our neighbours realize that we’re not that much different than they are.”

It was estimated that more than 200 people came last year’s picnic, and Darras is hoping for the same number or more this year.

With a new sponsorship program introduced this year, some local businesses have even signed up to support the event, he added.

The Delta Pride Picnic happens from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Memorial Park, 5010 47th Ave., Ladner.

For those interested in joining, volunteering or sponsoring the annual event, email deltapridepicnic@gmail.com or visit the Delta Pride Picnic page on Facebook.

SEE ALSO: Rainbow benches coming to four Delta rec centres


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say municipal force approval a ‘challenging time’ for detachment

Province green lit the plan, joint committee for transition to be established

Police watchdog seeking witnesses in officer-involved Surrey shooting

This is the fourth incident within a one-week period that IIO is investigating

Second annual Delta Pride Picnic to highlight LGBTQ+ inclusion

This year’s event is slated for Saturday, Aug. 31 at Memorial Park in Ladner

Downtown Surrey BIA says businesses feel ‘slightly safer’ than last year

For second year, littering, loitering and discarded needles top business concerns in safety audit

Cloverdale town hall adresses climate change and loss of biodiversity

Meeting co-hosted by Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag, Camp We Empower draws about 70 people

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Memorial to deceased teen stays in place through Labour Day

Hundreds of tributes have been left at the Walnut Grove skate park

Wife charged in husband’s death in Sechelt

Karin Fischer has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Max

B.C. Hydro applies to decrease electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

Most Read