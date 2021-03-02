Seaquam Secondary food drive to help feed 15 North Delta families

Donations can be dropped week days between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Monday, March 8

Students with Seaquam Secondary’s Delta Youth Advisory Council are collecting non-perishable food donations Feb. 1 to March 5 to help feed local families in need over spring break. (Delta School District/submitted photo)

The final push is on to give at least 15 North Delta families a food hamper before the start of spring break.

Organized by Seaquam’s Delta Youth Advisory Council (DYAC), the food drive started on Feb. 1 as a response to financial difficulties faced by some in the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a time where more families are struggling to survive than ever, we at Seaquam have taken it upon ourselves to do whatever we can to help,” explained Grade 12 student Kate Dusanj.

And while the drive has already surpassed its goal of 1,500 food items, the students are keen to collect as many non-perishable items as possible before the initiative ends.

“We are especially happy with the turn out of donations and encourage everyone to donate in the coming week,” Grade 12 DYAC member Joshua Bauman said.

“The more items we can collect, the better as it will enable us to help even more families experiencing food vulnerability,” added Grade 12 student Emma Tait. “We would welcome any additional donations from our local community.”

In the meantime, DYAC students will continue to sort the items received so far into hampers and deliver them to local families that are struggling financially during this challenging time, work that’s providing a positive overall learning experience for the students involved.

“Putting together these hampers has given us perspective of how people can be struggling without anyone knowing,” said Grade 12 student Liam Birt.

Added Grade 12 student Taylor Kelly: “It’s inspiring that we can help out families in [our] communities.”

Anyone with non-perishable food items that they would like to donate can drop them off at the main school entrance (11584 Lyon Rd.) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. any day this week and on Monday, March 8. In order to minimize visitors to the building, a donation container will be placed in front of the school.



