Sea creatures share safety message along White Rock waterfront

A Pacific harbour seal is one of the images used by the City of White Rock to remind visitors to the waterfront of pandemic distancing guidelines. (Aaron Hinks photo)

When visiting White Rock’s waterfront, heed the friendly advice of a seal, a heron and a group of starfish.

The City of White Rock has created attractive, life-size images of the sea creatures for new signs – installed in key locations along Marine Drive – to remind people to increase safety by staying two metres apart from others outside their immediate social ‘bubble’ during the current pandemic.

Two metres – as the signs indicate – is about the length of an adult Pacific harbour seal from nose to tail. It’s also the wingspan of a blue heron – or the distance taken up by six starfish.

Communication director Donna Kell, in a media release issued Tuesday, said the full two-metre signs are being posted on waterfront fencing, while smaller versions are being installed on light poles in the area.

As a further step to encourage distancing, dividing lines are being painted on the pier, she said.

The measure was suggested by the city-appointed COVID-19 Recovery Task Force, and endorsed by council at its July 27 meeting, the last before the summer break.

“The City of White Rock is committed to the health and safety of our residents and visitors,” Mayor Darryl Walker commented in the release.

“Using images of sea creatures is an inspiring way to remind visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of White Rock and Boundary Bay while ensuring we stay within our immediate circles.”

For more information about how White Rock is managing its COVID-19 response, visit whiterockcity.ca/covid19

City of White RockCoronavirus