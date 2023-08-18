School drive run by students to be held in North Delta and Surrey

Aug. 26 in Delta and Aug 27 in Surrey at 15299 68 Ave

Neeraj Walia poses for a photo at Guru Nanak Modi Khana Food Bank in Delta on Aug. 11. (Photo: Anna Burns)

As the new school year quickly approaches, many families are buying school supplies. But this necessity is not possible for every student.

To help meet the needs of students in Delta and Surrey, the Guru Nanak Modi Khana Food Bank is hosting its second annual school supply drive.

“The drive is going to be run by kids,” said Neeraj Walia, the director of the food bank.

“We are here to help them on the back end but the first face (people will see) is the elementary or high school kids.”

The idea for the drive came from Walia’s son, Ansh, who saw firsthand how the food bank was helping people in the community.

Ansh had a school friend that needed school supplies, so he approached his dad to see if there was something they could do to help.

“We can buy something for him,” Walia said he told his son.

But Ansh told him that would not be enough as many students were in need, Walia recalled.

This is where the idea for the school supply drive was born.

At their first school drive last year, they collected close to $15,000 worth supplies.

This year there will be two drives. The first is scheduled for Aug. 26 in Delta at 11188 84 Ave., and the second one in Surrey at 15299 68 Ave. Both drives will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations from each drive will go directly to the school district where the drive is held.

Last year they gave half of their donations to the school district while distributing the rest from the food bank. Walia said this year they are doing it differently because they learned from last year and the school districts often know which students are most in need of supplies.

Several organizations, including Surrey and Delta Fire departments, Abbotsford Canucks, Surrey Police Service and Delta Police, will be participating in the drives.

Walia told the Now-Leader they are looking for all the basic school supplies, like crayons, glue sticks, notebooks and pens.

They are also accepting gift cards that will be used to purchase items like shoes or clothing for a student. People can also make a cash donation or donate online at gnfb.ca/our-causes/.

Donations can be dropped ahead of time at both locations if people can not make it out on the day, Walia said.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

