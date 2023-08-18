Neeraj Walia poses for a photo at Guru Nanak Modi Khana Food Bank in Delta on Aug. 11. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Neeraj Walia poses for a photo at Guru Nanak Modi Khana Food Bank in Delta on Aug. 11. (Photo: Anna Burns)

School drive run by students to be held in North Delta and Surrey

Aug. 26 in Delta and Aug 27 in Surrey at 15299 68 Ave

As the new school year quickly approaches, many families are buying school supplies. But this necessity is not possible for every student.

To help meet the needs of students in Delta and Surrey, the Guru Nanak Modi Khana Food Bank is hosting its second annual school supply drive.

“The drive is going to be run by kids,” said Neeraj Walia, the director of the food bank.

“We are here to help them on the back end but the first face (people will see) is the elementary or high school kids.”

The idea for the drive came from Walia’s son, Ansh, who saw firsthand how the food bank was helping people in the community.

Ansh had a school friend that needed school supplies, so he approached his dad to see if there was something they could do to help.

“We can buy something for him,” Walia said he told his son.

But Ansh told him that would not be enough as many students were in need, Walia recalled.

This is where the idea for the school supply drive was born.

At their first school drive last year, they collected close to $15,000 worth supplies.

This year there will be two drives. The first is scheduled for Aug. 26 in Delta at 11188 84 Ave., and the second one in Surrey at 15299 68 Ave. Both drives will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations from each drive will go directly to the school district where the drive is held.

Last year they gave half of their donations to the school district while distributing the rest from the food bank. Walia said this year they are doing it differently because they learned from last year and the school districts often know which students are most in need of supplies.

Several organizations, including Surrey and Delta Fire departments, Abbotsford Canucks, Surrey Police Service and Delta Police, will be participating in the drives.

Walia told the Now-Leader they are looking for all the basic school supplies, like crayons, glue sticks, notebooks and pens.

They are also accepting gift cards that will be used to purchase items like shoes or clothing for a student. People can also make a cash donation or donate online at gnfb.ca/our-causes/.

Donations can be dropped ahead of time at both locations if people can not make it out on the day, Walia said.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

DeltaFood BankNorth DeltaSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cloverdale Market Days returns for its fourth date in 2023

Just Posted

Neeraj Walia poses for a photo at Guru Nanak Modi Khana Food Bank in Delta on Aug. 11. (Photo: Anna Burns)
School drive run by students to be held in North Delta and Surrey

Karen-Lee Batten sings during a recent Gone Country benefit concert in Cloverdale. (File photo)
A new Surrey Festival of the Arts to be launched in 2024

(Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police investigate stabbing in Surrey Thursday

People attend Cloverdale Market Days in 2022. The fourth of five summer dates for the outdoor market will take place Aug. 26. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Market Days returns for its fourth date in 2023