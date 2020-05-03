School district invites Delta to join in musical salute to frontline workers

This year’s Music Monday event takes place on May 4, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Seaquam Secondary music teacher Jill Sparrow-Ng plays her saxophone on her front steps each night at 7 p.m. to thank frontline workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)

The Delta School District is inviting the whole community to join its special salute to frontline workers next week.

On Monday, May 4, the district’s students and teachers will join hundreds of thousands of children, youth, teachers, parents and community members across Canada for Music Monday, an annual event organized by The Coalition for Music Education to support equitable access to quality music education for all students.

Typically, North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary would host its final Night of Music to mark the event. Instead, due to physical distancing requirements currently in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff and students have decided to celebrate Music Monday by combining it with the nightly salute to frontline workers, and are inviting everyone in the community to join them.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for as many Delta students, families and local musicians as possible to play the Music Monday 2020 anthem, ‘Hymn to Freedom,’ from their windows, porches, yards and driveways in support of our local health-care heroes and other frontline workers,” Jill Sparrow-Ng, a music teacher at Seaquam, said in a press release.

This year’s Music Monday will be streamed live from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST on The Coalition for Music Education’s website (coalitioncanada.ca/musicmonday/en/home-2020-online), YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MusicMondayCanada) and Facebook page (facebook.com/CoalitionCanadaCA).

The day-long broadcast will include a series of regional shows featuring live performances, new music from Youth4Music Ambassadors, interactive activities for kids of all ages, messages from prominent Canadians, a specially curated Spotlight Celebration highlighting favourite content from across the country, and an epic “after-party.”

The Delta School District has officially registered for this year’s Music Monday event, but will be participating at 7 p.m. —after the broadcast has concluded — to coincide with the nightly salute to frontline workers at 7 p.m. Anyone who is interested in participating can email Jill Sparrow-Ng at jsparrowng@deltasd.bc.ca for a copy of the music.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

