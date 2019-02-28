Jasper demonstrates his sniffing skills during a demonstration at the Surrey Animal Resource Centre at the 2018 Surrey Doors Open. (Samantha Anderson)

‘ScentTopia’ event will feature Surrey’s top sniffers

Pet-themed vendors, nosework competition to feature at Surrey Animal Resource Centre event

Want to know which Surrey dog “nose” best?

An Amazing Race style nosework event held in Surrey on Saturday, March 9 will determine Surrey’s top dog.

Sniffers will be put to the test in three different locations. One of the venues, the Museum of Surrey, will be open to the public, and hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pet lovers.

Attendees can check out vendors with pet-themed goods at a market in the museum’s lobby, and learn about the work of the Surrey Animal Resource Centre, which is hosting the competition.

And, of course, attendees can take in the feature event and watch dogs participate in nosework, a canine sport in which a dog is tasked with finding a hidden scent, and has to ignore distractions and obstacles to seek, find and alert its handler to the scent’s location.

Kingston takes a ‘pet selfie’ in front of the selfie station at the Museum of Surrey.
Kingston takes a ‘pet selfie’ in front of the selfie station at the Museum of Surrey.

Surrey Animal Resource Centre / Facebook

A pet selfie contest has been launched to help promote the event, and one lucky pet owner will come away with a $100 gift card to Bone & Biscuit. Entrants need to find a selfie station, take a photo of their animal and post it to Facebook or Instagram, tagging the Surrey Animal Resource Centre and including #SARCscenttopia to be entered.

There are selfie stations at seven Cloverdale locations: the entrance sign to the Surrey Animal Resource Centre (17944 Colebrook Rd.), the giant dinosaur outside of the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Ave.), the honey bear in front of the Honeybee Centre (7480 176 St.), at Art’s Nursery (8940 192 St.), or inside the store at Bone & Biscuit (17433 56 Ave.), Stampede Tack (17982 56 Ave.), or Newmac Animal Feed (17967 56 Ave.).

For more information on the event, and the contest, go to the Surrey Animal Resource Centre’s Facebook page.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
White Rock residents learn fraud awareness

Just Posted

Sentence reduced for Surrey killer with mental illness

Sukhvir Singh Badhesa killed his mother and beat his wife in their Whalley home

‘ScentTopia’ event will feature Surrey’s top sniffers

Pet-themed vendors, nosework competition to feature at Surrey Animal Resource Centre event

No one hurt in dramatic head-on crash between bus and Mustang: Surrey RCMP

Police believe collision was caused by driver ‘suffering from medical issue’ while behind the wheel

Totems roll to opening-round victory at girls basketball provincials

Top-ranked Semiahmoo to play Okanagan-Mission in second round of triple-A tournament

White Rock residents learn fraud awareness

Mike Veaudry says fraud’s one of the fastest growing criminal activities in the world

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

North Delta happening: week of Feb. 28

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

Five things we learned from Wilson-Raybould at the justice committee

Wilson-Raybould provided a detailed accounting of meetings and phone calls on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Long wait times and improving information-sharing are two areas identified by auditor general

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement

Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011

5 to start your day

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks to a justice committee and more

Multi-vehicle accident in Burnaby causing major delays along Highway 1

DriveBC says that both directions are impacted, delaying travel as far back as Surrey

Most Read