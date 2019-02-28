‘ScentTopia’ event will feature Surrey’s top sniffers

Jasper demonstrates his sniffing skills during a demonstration at the Surrey Animal Resource Centre at the 2018 Surrey Doors Open. (Samantha Anderson)

Want to know which Surrey dog “nose” best?

An Amazing Race style nosework event held in Surrey on Saturday, March 9 will determine Surrey’s top dog.

Sniffers will be put to the test in three different locations. One of the venues, the Museum of Surrey, will be open to the public, and hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pet lovers.

Attendees can check out vendors with pet-themed goods at a market in the museum’s lobby, and learn about the work of the Surrey Animal Resource Centre, which is hosting the competition.

And, of course, attendees can take in the feature event and watch dogs participate in nosework, a canine sport in which a dog is tasked with finding a hidden scent, and has to ignore distractions and obstacles to seek, find and alert its handler to the scent’s location.

Kingston takes a ‘pet selfie’ in front of the selfie station at the Museum of Surrey. Surrey Animal Resource Centre / Facebook

A pet selfie contest has been launched to help promote the event, and one lucky pet owner will come away with a $100 gift card to Bone & Biscuit. Entrants need to find a selfie station, take a photo of their animal and post it to Facebook or Instagram, tagging the Surrey Animal Resource Centre and including #SARCscenttopia to be entered.

There are selfie stations at seven Cloverdale locations: the entrance sign to the Surrey Animal Resource Centre (17944 Colebrook Rd.), the giant dinosaur outside of the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Ave.), the honey bear in front of the Honeybee Centre (7480 176 St.), at Art’s Nursery (8940 192 St.), or inside the store at Bone & Biscuit (17433 56 Ave.), Stampede Tack (17982 56 Ave.), or Newmac Animal Feed (17967 56 Ave.).

For more information on the event, and the contest, go to the Surrey Animal Resource Centre’s Facebook page.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter