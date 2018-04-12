(Photo: Pexels.com)

‘Scent-Topia’ scavenger hunt for dogs in Surrey this weekend

It’s hoped the event can become an annual fundraiser for Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Kyrsten Downton, Now-Leader contributor

Handlers and their dogs will be having their own amazing race in Surrey this weekend.

Surrey Animal Resource Centre (SARC) will be hosting their first-ever “Scent-Topia” event on April 14, a scavenger hunt for “working nose dogs” and their owners.

“Nose work is a fast growing dog sport,” said Shelley Joaquin, SARC manager. “A really nice benefit of nose work is that it can be done with shelter animals as well. It’s a sport that is available to a wider variety of dogs.”

“Nose work” is a term used to describe scent detection in dogs.

The Saturday event, which doubles as a fundraiser for the Surrey shelter, will run all day as owners and their dogs race each other throughout the city to three different locations to catch certain scents. Each location will be complete with a “selfie station” for participants.

Joaquin hopes the event not only promotes SARC, but the sport itself for owners to consider training their pups in.

“We just want everyone to have fun,” Joaquin said. “Nose work is a unique sport. You are actually watching your dog and learning from them and it is a great way to build confidence in them.”

Ribbons and prizes will be awarded Saturday for the best scores, selfie photos, and most money raised for the event, with all proceeds going to support SARC.

“Our goal for the event is a fundraiser to help care for the animals here at the shelter but also to bring awareness to fun things people can do with their dogs,” said Joaquin.

It’s hoped the event will become the shelter’s “niche” fundraiser. “We’re definitely hoping it’s going to become annual,” she added. “That way we can then grow it to where spectators can come and watch.”

The event is set for 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, April 14. Registration is open until April 13 for experienced nose work dogs and their owners. Registration details can be found on Facebook at the Surrey Animal Resource Centre page.

Previous story
GARDEN: How to give hummingbirds a helping hand

Just Posted

‘Scent-Topia’ scavenger hunt for dogs in Surrey this weekend

It’s hoped the event can become an annual fundraiser for Surrey Animal Resource Centre

VIDEO: TD luncheon kicks off Vaisakhi celebration in Surrey

April 21 will mark Surrey’s 20th annual parade

Two Delta police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at a report of workplace and sexual harassment in one of DPD’s patrol platoons

City raises Surrey Museum contractor budget by $4 million

Funds come from federal grant awarded in July 2017

Surrey stories: Michelle Kim sprinkles debut novel with good times growing up here

New book ‘Running Through Sprinklers’ published by imprint of NYC-based Simon Schuster co.

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

North Delta happenings: week of April 12

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

GARDEN: How to give hummingbirds a helping hand

Cloverdale Garden Club president Nancy Kramer on how to best care for hummingbirds

Single-day tickets for Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music fest on sale Thursday

For 2018, Future and KYGO among headliners at two-day annual concert

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

COLUMN: Stanley Cup first-round playoff predictions

A glance at the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

B.C. woman awarded $755,000 after slipping on laundry detergent in Superstore

A neurologist said that the woman was disabled by the fall

Most Read