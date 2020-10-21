SASSY Awards set to honour Surrey, White Rock youth virtually

Winners of the 2019 SASSY Awards in Surrey pose for a photo at last year’s event. This year’s awards will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed photo)

The award ceremony may be different, but the goal of recognizing selfless, hard-working Surrey and White Rock youth remains the same.

The SASSY Awards are set for Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., but rather than take place at Surrey City Hall back in May, as was originally planned, the event was pushed ahead to the fall and moved to an online format this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The SASSY Awards – which stand for Service Above Self Surrey Youth – recognize youth between the ages of 15 and 21 “who live, work, volunteer or study in Surrey or White Rock” for leadership and volunteerism in seven categories: arts and culture leadership; community service; environmental leadership; international service; overcoming adversity; sport and recreation leadership; and youth leadership.

Each recipient is awarded $500 to donate to a Canadian charity of their choosing, as well as a $1,000 award for themselves. Tickets to the event are free but participants must register at www.sassyawards.ca

Awards