Santa visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale

Ben “Santa” Cohen visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale Dec. 4. Santa wished everyone a socially-distanced Merry Christmas out in front of the school. (Photo: Malin Jordan)Ben “Santa” Cohen visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale Dec. 4. Santa wished everyone a socially-distanced Merry Christmas out in front of the school. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Ben “Santa” Cohen visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale Dec. 4. Santa wished everyone a socially-distanced Merry Christmas out in front of the school. (Photo: Malin Jordan)Ben “Santa” Cohen visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale Dec. 4. Santa wished everyone a socially-distanced Merry Christmas out in front of the school. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Ben “Santa” Cohen visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale Dec. 4. Santa wished everyone a socially-distanced Merry Christmas out in front of the school. (Photo: Malin Jordan)Ben “Santa” Cohen visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale Dec. 4. Santa wished everyone a socially-distanced Merry Christmas out in front of the school. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Ben “Santa” Cohen brought Christmas cheer to kids at Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale Dec. 4.

His first gig of the 2020 season was out in front of the school at the crosswalk wishing everyone a socially-distanced Merry Christmas.

“I really enjoyed it,” Cohen said. “I always enjoy bringing smiles to kids.”

It’s been more than a year since Santa Cohen received free dental work to repair his own smile.

He said it’s really helped him with his confidence and lowered the anxiety he’d feel when he’d don his Santa suit in an effort to bring joy and Christmas cheer to all.

“It’s been quite a nice change to have the confidence to smile,” the Cloverdale resident said. “I’ve got my laugh back too…. And especially for Santa, which is nice. I so appreciate what they did for me.”

The “they” Santa Cohen refers to are Wendy Gaudet, director of City Care Dental, and Loretta Hibbs, president and founder City Dream Centre.

SEE ALSO: ‘Santa’ gets his smile back

In September, 2019, City Care Dental partnered with City Dream Centre to host free dental clinics. The particular clinic in which Cohen received dental work was held in the parking lot of Pacific Community Church and was sponsored by the Cloverdale Community Kitchen and former Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Marvin Hunt.

Cohen, a flagger and a Christmastime Santa, was being turned down for Santa gigs at the time when potential clients found out he was missing teeth. But after the free dental work, he had an unprecedented amount of gigs in the lead up to Christmas last year.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale man smiles his way through Christmas season

He said he’ll most likely have more gigs this year than last (his best year to date). Because of COVID, of course, most of the work will be online gigs.

“I’m doing 20 to 30 videos a day,” he said. “I’m so busy, it’s almost hard to keep up.”

Cohen said his gig windfall will also help out local charities. He said he’s donating 50 per cent of everything he makes to the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank and to the Surrey Food Bank.

SEE ALSO: VIDEO—Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program wraps up another year of Christmas giving

After Ecole Martha Currie, Cohen was off to tape a reading of The Night Before Christmas for a group of children in the U.S.

He said his last gig so far, is on Christmas Eve.

Cohen can be booked through Out of the Rain Events, via info@outoftherainevents.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasCloverdaleSanta Claus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Cloverdale Country Market creates Christmas picture space

Just Posted

Ben “Santa” Cohen visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale Dec. 4. Santa wished everyone a socially-distanced Merry Christmas out in front of the school. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Santa visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale

First gig of the season for Ben ‘Santa’ Cohen; COVID driving most gigs online

Gurbaz Singh, deli manager at the Cloverdale Country Market, arranges some gifts in the back of a vintage car. The car is part of the Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area. The market is encouraging people to come down, snap some Christmas pics and share them on social media. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PHOTOS: Cloverdale Country Market creates Christmas picture space

Market cancels annual Christmas Craft Fair, replaces it with Christmas picture zone

At least one person received life-threatening injuries when a car collided with a semi truck in South Surrey on Friday morning. (Brenda Anderson photo)
South Surrey crash sends one to hospital in critical condition

Road closures in effect after collison between car and semi-truck

teaser
Tweedsmuir ‘high flyer’ set to hit court with UFV women’s volleyball team

Recruit Sydney Wright says it’s ‘an exciting opportunity to help build the team in its new division’

Inspector Cliff Chastellaine, of the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Unit, announced Tuesday (March 10, 2020) that Surrey RCMP is partnering with the Bolo Program to find Meaz Nour-Eldin, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. On Dec. 4, 2020, Surrey RCMP announced Nour-Eldin had been arrested. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
RCMP say man, wanted in connection to a Surrey kidnapping, has been arrested

Police say Meaz Nour-Eldin was ‘hiding-out’ in Montreal

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020, featuring COVID-19 relief payments promised for most households. (B.C. NDP photo)
Next $1.5 billion in B.C. COVID-19 cash ‘prudent,’ Horgan says

New round of paymens for household incomes up to $175,000

KIJHL games have been postponed through Dec. 31. (File photo)
KIJHL postpones all games through end of 2020

Due to provincial health orders, games up to Dec. 31 have been pushed back

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster kids

Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta and will be brought back to B.C. to face charges

Joe Fast of Abbotsford is on dialysis four days a week and has issued a public plea for a kidney donor. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford man with 5% kidney function is desperately in need of a live donor

Joe Fast has a rare blood type and hasn’t yet been able to find a transplant match

(The Canadian Press)
Hydrogen’s future remains murky despite home heating projects in Alberta and Ontario

Hydrogen has many advantages as an energy source

Melissa David, of Parachutes for Pets and her dogs Hudson and Charlie are trying to raise money for a homeless shelter that will allow pets and are seen in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘My only wish:’ Children asking pet charity to help their furry friends at Christmas

Parachutes for Pets says it has received 14 letters from children in the last week

Melissa Velden and her chef-husband Chris Velden, stand in their dining room at the Flying Apron Inn and Cookery in Summerville, N.S. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The couple is hosting holiday parties with appropriate distancing and other COVID-19 health protocols in place at their restaurant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Celebrities, Santa and Zoom part of office holiday parties being held amid COVID-19

Many will send tokens of appreciation to workers or offer time off or cash

Most Read