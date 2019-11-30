Santa returns to Clover Square Village

Santa arrives in Clover Square. (Photo courtesy of David Tung) Santa’s Hut in Clover Square, circa 2014. (Photo courtesy of David Tung) The interior of the Santa Hut in Clover Square, which takes David Tung and his wife about three afternoons to complete. (Photo courtesy of David Tung)

Santa Claus is coming to Clover Square Village Dec. 7.

The Santa Hut in the middle of the parking lot will be open from 12-4 p.m. that day.

Many people will recognize the small red and white house, known as the Santa Hut, in the middle of the Clover Square parking lot. It’s empty most of the year — during rodeo season it has been used to count votes for the chili cook off — but at Christmas comes alive with holiday magic.

“They still remember, even in the summer,” David Tung, building operator for Colliers International, said about the kids who walk past the building. “They say, ‘this was where Santa came.’”

Tung has been the caretaker of Santa’s House since 2006, when Colliers took over management of Clover Square. Each year, Tung acts as Santa’s elf and takes photos of the families who come to spend time with Santa.

There is no fee for pictures, but donations to Surrey’s Food Bank are encouraged. Visitors must bring their own camera.

This year, Santa will be available for photos each day between noon and 4 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 7 to Sunday, Dec. 22. Pets are welcome.



