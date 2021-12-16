A trio of children share their Christmas wishes with Santa during a visit at the Jolly Old Elf’s village in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. (Contributed photo)

A trio of children share their Christmas wishes with Santa during a visit at the Jolly Old Elf’s village in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. (Contributed photo)

Santa busy in South Surrey

Shopping centre officials will ‘squeeze you in when we can’

Time may be running out to share Christmas wishes with Santa, but the window of opportunity has not quite closed.

The Jolly Old Elf in the Christmas village at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre will continue to lend an ear to visitors young and old through till 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

While Santa’s schedule is all booked up at the moment – he has been “very busy” as families continue the special tradition – marketing director Jeri Cox encouraged those who still hope to see him to keep checking back to the online booking system, as cancellations may open up spots.

“It’s good to check often,” she said.

Shopping centre visitors may also pop by during posted hours, “put your name down and we will squeeze you in when we can,” she added.


