Sample sale raises over $30,000 for Delta Community Foundation

Shoppers at a sample sale in Ladner over the Remembrance Day weekend helped raise more than $30,000 for the Delta Community Foundation.

The sale was held in partnership with the foundation and Delta-based business Evolution Fulfillment, with the venue (Harris Barn) generously provided by the City of Delta.

Guests could browse everything from shoes and clothing to pillows, quilts and even cooktops — all marked down up to 75 per cent off retail price — with new products brought in daily by Evolution Fulfillment and Ape Ship Courier & Freight to encourage return visits.

“It was amazing to have the privilege of giving back to the community of Delta and partnering with an incredible group of volunteers in the Delta Community Foundation,” Evolution Fulfillment COO Dion Willis said in a press release.

“We were so glad to see the community come out in support of this event while also finding some great deals. Evolution could also not do this sale without the support of the staff who plan this event and the brands who generously donate to its success.”

In a press release, Delta Community Foundation board chair Gail Martin thanked everyone who attended the sale and the many volunteers who worked tirelessly to make the event an overwhelming success.

“This support will enable the foundation to continue its mandate [of] providing funding to local charities that offer essential programs and services to citizens in all parts of Delta.”

Martin also thanked the City of Delta for providing Harris Barn, and Evolution Fulfillment and Ape Ship Courier & Freight for donating all of the merchandise for the sale.

Foundation vice-chair Carlene Lewall said she was humbled by the show of the support.

“I recognized so many people that came out to support the Delta Community Foundation. It was so reassuring to have this support. We feel so fortunate that everyone came together to make this sale such a huge success,” Lewall said in a press release.

“It is important to note though that we could not have accomplished this sale without all of the hard working volunteers that came out and worked many shifts this weekend. Thank you!’”

The sale was the second such event put on by the foundation and Evolution Fulfillment.

The first, held at Harris Barn over the Mother’s Day weekend, raised $30,000 over three days, which was matched by $15,000 donations from both Evolution Fulfillment and Ape Ship, for a total of $60,000 going to support the foundation.

