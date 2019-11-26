Sailboats set to light up Semiahmoo Bay

The annual Lighted Boat Parade is scheduled to cruise through Semiahmoo Bay on Saturday, Dec. 7. (File photo)

One of South Surrey and White Rock’s most popular – and colourful – pre-Christmas traditions is set to sail through Semiahmoo Bay next week.

The annual Lighted Boat Parade – in previous years, called the Christmas Sail Past or often just the Christmas Light Parade – is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7.

Hosted by the White Rock-based International Yacht Club of B.C., the event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., though sailors involved will be prepping their boats and meeting at the starting point about an hour earlier.

As in past years – with a few exceptions due to poor weather or other factors, the event has been a White Rock holiday staple for more than 20 years – the event will feature a handful of IYCBC sailboats decorated with Christmas lights and other festive decor. The boats will make two passes through Semiahmoo Bay and past the White Rock Pier – “In parade format, of sorts,” said club member Mike Skulsky.

The best place to catch a glimpse of the lights is from along the pier.



