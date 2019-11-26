The annual Lighted Boat Parade is scheduled to cruise through Semiahmoo Bay on Saturday, Dec. 7. (File photo)

Sailboats set to light up Semiahmoo Bay

International Yacht Club of B.C. to host annual Lighted Boat Parade

One of South Surrey and White Rock’s most popular – and colourful – pre-Christmas traditions is set to sail through Semiahmoo Bay next week.

The annual Lighted Boat Parade – in previous years, called the Christmas Sail Past or often just the Christmas Light Parade – is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7.

Hosted by the White Rock-based International Yacht Club of B.C., the event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., though sailors involved will be prepping their boats and meeting at the starting point about an hour earlier.

As in past years – with a few exceptions due to poor weather or other factors, the event has been a White Rock holiday staple for more than 20 years – the event will feature a handful of IYCBC sailboats decorated with Christmas lights and other festive decor. The boats will make two passes through Semiahmoo Bay and past the White Rock Pier – “In parade format, of sorts,” said club member Mike Skulsky.

The best place to catch a glimpse of the lights is from along the pier.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Inaugural toy drive will benefit Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Just Posted

Inaugural toy drive will benefit Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce partnering with Elements Casino Surrey to make a difference this Christmas

Tickets to hear Erin Brockovich in Surrey sold to SBOT members first, for $135 each

Subject of popular biopic to speak about ‘overcoming adversity’ at awards event next March

Surrey Mounties trying to ID jewelry robbery suspect

Police say jewelry was grabbed from an employee’s hand at Central City Mall in Whalley in August

Fraser Health warns products sold at Surrey clinic ‘could pose serious health risks’

Officials say they’re aware of one person who has lead poisoning after using products from Dutta Clinic

Surrey Christmas Bureau calls for donations to meet ‘increasing need’

The Surrey charity begins distributing toys to families in need this week

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

GUEST COLUMN: Truckers can’t support 8-lane Massey tunnel replacement

B.C. Trucking Association cites safety and congestion issues

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

B.C. police complaint review committee report makes 38 recommendations

The report says audited results from the commissioner were positive

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

Most Read