Safety society sewing for White Rock, South Surrey seniors

Semiahmoo Community Safety Society members are making 100 masks, with a plan to donate them to local seniors. From left: Darren Alexander, Sharon Johnson, Katherine De Vita and Colleen Bobsien. (Contributed photo)

Members of a society that focuses on supporting community safety programs have stitched up a plan to help dozens of local seniors during the pandemic.

Katherine De Vita, a director of the Semiahmoo Community Safety Society, said she and other society directors have been busy in the boardroom of the Ocean Pointe Business Centre of late, sewing masks for seniors who may not otherwise have access to them.

“We’re planning to give them to seniors in our community who are not in (care) homes,” De Vita said.

“We thought it was a good way to reach out to our community.”

The washable masks – adorned with the society logo – are being put together assembly-line style, with careful attention paid to social distancing during the process, De Vita added.

Approximately 50 were made in the first round of production, and the goal is to create 100 of the double-layered, 100 per cent cotton face coverings.

Seniors who would like a mask may contact director Demitri Zambus at 604-961-1067 ,or email info@semiahmoocommunitysafety.org and he will arrange for a mask to be delivered or mailed.



