Semiahmoo Community Safety Society members are making 100 masks, with a plan to donate them to local seniors. From left: Darren Alexander, Sharon Johnson, Katherine De Vita and Colleen Bobsien. (Contributed photo)

Safety society sewing for White Rock, South Surrey seniors

Masks crafted for non-care-home residents

Members of a society that focuses on supporting community safety programs have stitched up a plan to help dozens of local seniors during the pandemic.

Katherine De Vita, a director of the Semiahmoo Community Safety Society, said she and other society directors have been busy in the boardroom of the Ocean Pointe Business Centre of late, sewing masks for seniors who may not otherwise have access to them.

“We’re planning to give them to seniors in our community who are not in (care) homes,” De Vita said.

“We thought it was a good way to reach out to our community.”

READ MORE: South Surrey gala ‘gaining momentum’ for community safety

The washable masks – adorned with the society logo – are being put together assembly-line style, with careful attention paid to social distancing during the process, De Vita added.

Approximately 50 were made in the first round of production, and the goal is to create 100 of the double-layered, 100 per cent cotton face coverings.

Seniors who would like a mask may contact director Demitri Zambus at 604-961-1067 ,or email info@semiahmoocommunitysafety.org and he will arrange for a mask to be delivered or mailed.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSeniorsSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peace Arch Hospital, Evergreen staff focus of designer donation

Just Posted

‘Cloverdale Market Days’ has been cancelled for 2020

The Surrey street festival usually draws more than 5,000 attendees

Cloverdale Strong: our town in a pandemic

Shuttered businesses dot Cloverdale’s empty streets

Cloverdale teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

COVID-19: ‘There’s no penalty, there’s no pressure’ to return to in-class learning in Surrey

Education minister outlines plan for part-time in-person schooling by June 1

Disability advocate has ‘fingers crossed’ for Tuesday arrival of amended hospital-visitor policy

Concern remains for those in hospital now and over long weekend, says Doug Tennant

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

Summer music festival in Fort Langley to be hosted as drive-in

Social distancing measures will be implemented for Summerset Music Festival August 28 to 30

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

Chilliwack grandma says $500,000 Lotto Max win is ‘Extra’ special

‘I will celebrate at home and share the rest with my kids and grandkids’

Most Read