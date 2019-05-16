Historic Stewart Farm is to host a royal affair this Sunday, to mark Victoria Day. (City of Surrey photo)

‘Royal bash’ planned at Historic Stewart Farm

South Surrey site to host annual Victoria Day party this Sunday

It’s not every day that the Queen makes an appearance in South Surrey, but she – or, more precisely, a likeness of her – is to star in an “ultimate royal bash” this weekend at Historic Stewart Farm.

READ MORE: A party fit for queen

Sunday (May 19), from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the farm will host a Royal Victorian Party, complete with live performances, heritage demos, birthday cake and the chance to ‘meet’ and learn more about Queen Victoria.

“Join us in celebrating the life and reign of this extraordinary woman,” curator Jerrilin Spence said in a news release.

The soiree is one of the farm’s biggest events of the year.

The uncanny ‘faux’ queen is to make a cameo to cut birthday cake and grace visitors with selfies and royal portraits. Other activities planned for guests of all ages include crafts and lawn games, as well as a bee presentation.

The performance lineup includes the Vancouver Morris Men, Tiddley Cove Morris, Little Mountain Step n’ Clog and Brigadoon Highland Dancers.

Food trucks will also be on-site. Admission is free. The farm is located at 13723 Crescent Rd.

