ROTARY ROUNDUP: Rotary scores a hole-in-one for community

Here we are in October – how is it that time flies even during a pandemic?

Thinking back to our first days in quarantine, it feels like a lifetime ago, but oddly also kind of feels like just yesterday.

Rotarians around the world have been meeting virtually. In fact, my Semiahmoo club has actually grown in size. Many people are now working from home and able to attend virtual meetings and are also looking for ways to step up and make a difference in their community. Regular meetings also provide members with a strong sense of connection and belonging during these uncertain times. Let me know if you are interested in participating in an upcoming meeting with any of our clubs.

All except the South Surrey club are meeting virtually via Zoom until further notice.

• Semiahmoo Rotary meets Thursday mornings at 8 a.m.;

• White Rock Rotary meets Tuesdays at 12 p.m.;

• Peace Arch Peninsula alternates Mondays at 12 p.m. and Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.;

• South Surrey Club meets the first, second and third Wednesday mornings at 7:45 a.m. (socially distanced meetings at Ricky’s on King George Blvd. or participate virtually via Zoom).

While many of the fundraising events over the past six months have been postponed or cancelled, others were re-imagined.

Semiahmoo Rotary Club

Semiahmoo Rotary sold out its golf tournament on Sept. 8, staggering tee-offs and modifying activities to ensure physical distancing for 144 golfers at the Morgan Creek Golf Course.

The weather was perfect and the sun shone brightly on longtime supporter Jim Kilback, who scored our first-ever hole-in-one, winning a 2021 GMC truck sponsored by Barnes Wheaton.

This year’s event raised over $60,000, and over the years has raised close to $1.8 million, which has gone towards:

• Peace Arch Hospice Society

• Numerous projects at the Peace Arch Hospital

• Sources Food Bank

• Peace Arch Free Dental Clinic

• Women’s shelters and transitional housing

• Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society

• Sources Community Resource Centres, including Discovery, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and this year’s “Comfort and Care during COVID-19” response fund.

Semiahmoo Rotary Club presents the SASSY Awards which will take place virtually on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Seven youth will be awarded $1,000 awards, along with a $500 donation each recipient will present to a Canadian charity of their choice.

Peace Arch Peninsula Club

The White Rock Peninsula Rotary club and the Peace Arch Rotary club have merged to form the Peace Arch Peninsula Club. This newly invigorated club is really excited for what lies ahead.

White Rock Rotary Club

White Rock’s successful book sale took place at the end of the summer at the Rotary Fieldhouse. The blue book bin behind the Rotary Fieldhouse is now open and accepting book donations.

South Surrey Rotary Club

The South Surrey Rotary club has an on-site document shredding fundraiser on Oct. 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Ocean Park Safeway parking lot. For more, contact Lynda at 604-788-4721 or Rhonda at 604-785-2538.

Finally, stay safe everyone and Happy Halloween!

Allan Baedak writes on behalf of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s five Rotary clubs. Contact him at allan@wpmmedia.ca

