Rotary Club of White Rock’s charity book sale raises $41,000

Rotary Club of White Rock’s biannual book sale wrapped up Saturday after raising $41,000 for a variety of projects.
“We sort of exceeded our best expectations… by $7,500,” Ted Church, head of the club’s book-sale committee, said Wednesday.
“That was great.”
The week-long sale was held at the Peace Arch Curling Centre from April 14-21.
Rotarians manning the sale Friday told Peace Arch News the first day alone generated nearly $15,000.
“It was so crowded we couldn’t walk,” said Church.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the club’s local charitbable efforts – including a breakfast program at Jessie Lee Elementary – as well as international projects, Church said.
The year’s second book sale is set to get underway Aug. 23.