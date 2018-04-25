South Surrey resident Lois Johnston peruses some of the thousands of books that were up for grabs at the Rotary Club of White Rock’s book sale. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Rotary Club of White Rock’s charity book sale raises $41,000

Biannual effort wrapped up Saturday

Rotary Club of White Rock’s biannual book sale wrapped up Saturday after raising $41,000 for a variety of projects.

“We sort of exceeded our best expectations… by $7,500,” Ted Church, head of the club’s book-sale committee, said Wednesday.

“That was great.”

The week-long sale was held at the Peace Arch Curling Centre from April 14-21.

Rotarians manning the sale Friday told Peace Arch News the first day alone generated nearly $15,000.

“It was so crowded we couldn’t walk,” said Church.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the club’s local charitbable efforts – including a breakfast program at Jessie Lee Elementary – as well as international projects, Church said.

The year’s second book sale is set to get underway Aug. 23.

 

Rotarian Van Scoffield chats with a book-sale customer Friday. The week-long, biannual sale wrapped up Saturday. (Tracy Holmes photo)

