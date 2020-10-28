Rotarians’ shredding event returns to South Surrey

By-donation opportunity set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31

The Rotary Club of South Surrey is once again hosting a by-donation opportunity for community members to securely clear their shelves – and boxes and drawers – of paperwork.

Get It Shredded is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 31), in the parking lot of the Ocean Park Safeway.

Cash and Visa donations will be accepted, with proceeds to support the club’s community projects, Sources Community Resource Centres and efforts in Cambodia, where the club has been supporting an orphanage.

READ MORE: ‘Major upgrades’ still needed at orphanage

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect.

It is not the club’s first time holding the fundraiser. In 2016, it raised more than $5,000 to benefit the club’s sponsorship of a Canine Assistance Intervention dog and handler. That year, 8,400 kilograms of documents were shredded over the four-hour event.

READ MORE: Trauma K9 lends a helping paw to victims

For more on Saturday’s event, call 604-788-4721 or 604-785-2538.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

fundraiserRotarySurreyWhite Rock