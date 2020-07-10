A seagull hatchling was coaxed into a box July 9, for safe return to its nest atop the White Rock RCMP detachment. (Contributed photo)

Rooftop hatchlings ‘a nice addition’ to White Rock RCMP operations

Pair of seagull chicks hatched in ‘fenced playground’ on July 2

A pair of new arrivals at the White Rock RCMP detachment this month won’t put more ‘boots on the ground’ in the seaside city – but the speckled siblings have certainly added an appreciated lightness to the job, says the city’s top cop.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said the journey that ultimately led to a rescue operation on Thursday (July 9), began June 26 with the discovery of three seagull eggs on the detachment’s Pacific Avenue rooftop.

The find was made during maintenance efforts, Pauls told Peace Arch News Friday (July 10).

Just under a week later, the eggs started to hatch, and on July 8, “two fuzzy hatchlings were observed running around the roof.”

It’s unclear what became of the third egg, Pauls said, surmising it may not have survived.

July 9, a little drama unfolded after one of the two hatchlings somehow made it off the roof. It was found on the ground, seemingly unsure what to do with itself, after an officer noticed a parent seagull “squawking quite loud” from the rooftop, Pauls said.

“The parent bird was communicating with the hatchling, but would not go to the ground to help it,” he continued.

Animal control was contacted, and bird-rescue society officials advised that the hatchling should be returned to the roof by capturing it in a box, he said.

“The parent bird did not oppose the capture of the hatchling, possibly realizing that it was helpful. The hatchling was convinced to come into the box and was reunited with their sibling on the roof, which has an elevated ledge that acts as a fenced in playground.”

Pauls said the detachment roof “appears to be the safest place in the city for the hatchlings to avoid being prey.”

And while the adventure won’t be showing up in any police files, Pauls said it has been a nice journey to witness.

“I think the best part is that you rarely see a gull hatchling, so actually seeing these fuzzy creatures experiencing their first look a life is a nice addition to the daily operations at a detachment,” he said.


A trio of seagull eggs were found in a nest on the White Rock RCMP detachment rooftop on June 26. (Contributed photo)

A trio of seagull eggs found in a nest on the White Rock RCMP detachment rooftop last month began hatching on July 2. (Contributed photo)

