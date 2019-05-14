Rodeo parade to bring thousands to downtown Cloverdale

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of downtown Cloverdale again this year for the rodeo parade.

More than 1,000 people are expected to march down the colourful main street in what will be the 73rd-annual event. It features not only what Cloverdale and Surrey have to offer but also the best of the Fraser Valley. A wide range of non-profit organizations, community groups, charities, sports clubs and musical acts will walk in the parade. From vintage vehicles to horses, square dancers to marching bands, the Cloverdale rodeo parade will have it all.

The highlights include skaters from the World Round-Up Freestyle Skateboarding Championships, who will return to impress the crowd with a display. Dozens of skaters have come from around the world to compete at the championships, taking place at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair throughout the long weekend.

With so much to see, it will be hard to pick a favourite parade entry.

Parade organizer Paul Orazietti said his favourite parts are the “small stuff.”

“It’s when something magic happens,” he said, explaining that the best and most lasting memories can be of something simple, such as when a clown goes by leaving bubbles drifting through the crowd or when a dog dresses up for the parade and marches smartly down the street.

When he sees people smiling — that’s what gives him that “old-school warm and fuzzy feeling.”

The parade will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. It’s best to arrive early in order to ensure you and your family have a good vantage point. Note that because of road closures for the parade, the town centre will only be accessible by foot from 9:30 a.m. onward.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. sharp at the corner of 177B Street and Highway 10, heading west along the highway to 176 Street. It will then move north to 58A Avenue, east to 176A Street, north to 60 Avenue, east past Elements Casino before turning south on 177B Street and finishing at 58 Avenue. (For a map, go to cloverdalerodeo.com/rodeo/rodeo-parade.)



