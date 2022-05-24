‘Rodeo Days’ held in Hawthorne Square

Patrick Peters (left), Janet Howell, and Rick Hugh put on a small rodeo event in Hawthorne Square May 21 to help promote the 2023 Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair. (Photo: submitted)

”Rodeo Days” was held in Hawthorne Square May 21.

The special event was co-hosted by the Cloverdale BIA, the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, and the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association.

“Even though there is no rodeo taking place this year, it’s still rodeo weekend in Cloverdale,” said Rick Hugh. “The Hawthorne Square event helped us remind folks that we are moving forward toward the 75th Anniversary of the Cloverdale Rodeo in 2023.”

Hugh is a member of the board for the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association and also a chair for the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation.

Hugh said the event featured a draw for a commemorative Cloverdale Rodeo belt buckle, a family pack for the 2023 Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair, and four tickets to the 2022 Williams Lake Stampede.

“Long-time Cloverdale Rodeo sponsor, Willowbrook Chrysler, provided two of their trucks for the May 21st event,” added Hugh. “The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation was also on hand in Hawthorne Square selling popcorn, with proceeds going toward their scholarship program.”

Hugh said councillors Doug Elford, Brenda Locke, and Linda Annis also showed up to support the event.



