‘Rising infections’ prompts move to virtual Sources gala

Sources Foundation’s annual gala, postponed for months due to the pandemic, is finally going ahead, officials announced this week – but with a couple of significant differences to previous years.

For the first time in its history – and as a direct result of rising COVID-19 case numbers – it will be held virtually, a news release issued Thursday (Oct. 29) announces. And, also for the first time ever, the general public will be able to support the cause via an online silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

“This event has always been a very important one for us… it is one of our main fundraising efforts,” Sources CEO David Young said in the release.

“Normally, it would have already happened back in April but, with COVID-19, we moved it to November, then made it much smaller and, now, given advice from the Provincial Health Officer, we have turned it into a virtual event.”

Dubbed Run for the Roses, gala plans had been reconfigured in the months following the pandemic declaration to create an intimate in-person dinner experience with entertainment, while observing COVID-19 safety protocols.

But that all changed last week.

“Given the rising number of infections, the decision was made to turn the event into a virtual one for the safety of all involved,” the release states.

Guests will still receive a three-course meal, charcuterie appetizer, complimentary wine and a gift bag of favours, the release adds, but instead of enjoying them in the sit-down/mix-and-mingle tradition of previous years, the items will be delivered to ticketholders’ homes on gala night. The package will also include a Run for the Roses face mask.

And while the Nov. 7 virtual dinner is fully booked, the online auction and raffle will open at 9 a.m. Friday (Oct. 30) for anyone interested in pledging support that way. Both of those online events will remain open through till noon on Nov. 9.

Proceeds are to support Sources’ Comfort and Care During COVID-19 response fund.

To order 50/50 tickets (one for $10; three for $20; 10 for $50 or 25 for $100), visit sources5050.rafflenexus.com; to explore and bid in the online silent auction, visit sourcesgalaauction.ca

