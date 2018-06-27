Ride for the kids organizers mark anniversary

Looking for a “title sponsor” for annual Canuck Place fundraiser

On Wednesday, July 11 Jeff Bandura and a small group of friends will celebrate 20 years of riding together by getting on their bikes and pedalling 165 kilometres from Langley to Sardis and back again.

They will have a lot of company, with up to 60 participants expected.

The whole trip will take about eight-and-a-half hours, including breaks.

Money raised will go to the Canucks for Kids Fund, benefitting Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

“We started out as a mountain bike team,” said Bandura, one of the ride organizers.

After they rode the inaugural Ride 2 Survive, a 400-km, one-day ride from Kelowna to Delta, Bandura had the idea of creating a charity ride in which the average cyclist could complete.

The Ride For Hope began in 2007.

In 2015 it became the “Ride for The Kids”.

This year is their 12th and they are hoping to line up a “title sponsor,” a company with local roots that would be interested in supporting the cause.

​“It’s a feel-good story where they’re doing something good for the community.”

This year, as in previous years, the target amount is $15,000.

“Whatever we can do,” Bandura said. “The money is important, but it’s about raising awareness.”

READ MORE: Langley-based Ride for the Kids cyclists ready to roll for Canuck Place

Canuck Place, when it first opened its doors in November 1995, became North America’s first free-standing children’s hospice.

Thanks to its supporters and sponsors, led by Bayview Towing and C&D Logistics, the rides have raised close to $700,000 to date.

Donors can make contributions online at jbanracing.com. Interested sponsors can get in touch the same way.



