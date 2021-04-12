Retired Surrey teachers Alinda Ware (left) and Clara Penner are gearing up for the 10-km 2021 Virtual Vancouver Sun Run, with an aim to helping students in Kenya. Ware is wearing a T-shirt from the 1995 Sun Run she and Penner did together. (Contributed photos)

Retired Surrey teachers Alinda Ware (left) and Clara Penner are gearing up for the 10-km 2021 Virtual Vancouver Sun Run, with an aim to helping students in Kenya. Ware is wearing a T-shirt from the 1995 Sun Run she and Penner did together. (Contributed photos)

Retired Surrey teachers fundraising for Kenyan students

Clara Penner and Alinda Ware met in 1961, gearing up for 2021 Virtual Sun Run

A pair of longtime friends and retired Surrey teachers are gearing up to complete the 2021 Virtual Vancouver Sun Run this month in support of education overseas.

According to a news release, Clara Penner and Alinda Ware – who first met in 1961 – are aiming to raise money for the Kenya Education Endowment Fund’s Life Skills Workshop, for students in west Kenya who are secondary school scholarship holders through the B.C.-based charity.

The multi-day Life Skills Workshop is provided to 130 students assisted by KEEF and the KEEF Alumni Association, the release explains. Topics covered include first aid, assertiveness, entrepreneurial skills and teamwork. Some students who develop a sound business plan at the workshop receive micro-loans to start a small business during school vacation. Those businesses range from plans to buy ground nuts to sell at a local market to buying and raising chickens for eggs to sell, and many are such that a family member can take over when the student returns to school, thus continuing the benefits.

Penner, 81, and Ware, 80, know the doors that education can open, and the impact it has in helping people find their way out of poverty.

Penner, who graduated from Princess Margaret Secondary, spent all but two years of her teaching career in the Surrey district, at elementary schools and in ESL classes. She last taught at Old Yale Elementary.

Ware taught Grades 3 to 10 over the course of her 36-year career, and became a reading enhancement teacher. She last taught at Ellendale Elementary.

Ware, who now lives on Vancouver Island, currently volunteers as president of the KEEF board. Pre-pandemic, she lived, worked and volunteered in Kenya for half of each year, and she is hoping to return there in the fall.

She will complete the 10-kilometre walk on the Island, while Penner – who has been walking more than five kilometres a day to prepare for the Sun Run – is to walk in Tsawwassen.

Participants complete the race on a date of their choice, between April 18 and 30. The deadline for individuals to register is April 13.

For more information on the event, visit vancouversunrun.com/virtual-10k-event-details

To donate to Ware and Penner’s effort, visit www.kenyaeducation.org or call 604-415-9397. Donations should be marked ‘Clara and Alinda – Sun Run,’ and tax receipts are available.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraisingSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delta firefighters kick off school healthy snack program

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate three puppies stolen from a South Surrey home on April 10. (Surrey RCMP photos)
Puppies stolen during weekend break-and-enter in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP seeking public’s assistance in locating three American Bulldog puppies

metro creative stock
Surrey to consider new rules, fines for drug and alcohol recovery homes

Report before Surrey council tonight (Monday, April 12) calls on politicians to amend city’s business license bylaw

Mounties say they “corralled” four Ford Mustangs April 4 after an officer saw the muscle cars racing down 184 Street near 53 Avenue at about 10 p.m. (File Photo)
Mounties impound four Mustangs

Surrey RCMP say they seized four cars for street racing

The Delta Fire Fighters Healthy Snack Program is a new initiative launched in March by the Delta Fire Fighter and Charitable Society. The program currently supports six North Delta schools and will be expanding to many more schools in both North and South Delta in September. (Submitted photo)
Delta firefighters kick off school healthy snack program

Program currently supports six North Delta schools, with plans to expand across Delta come September

Indie rock band The Zolas in a photo posted to wikipedia.org.
Surrey’s Earth Day ‘party’ goes virtual with The Zolas and other attractions April 22

Four of Surrey’s annual ‘major events’ will be held virtually this year, and one is cancelled

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

A lady wears a sticker given out after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count slows after last week’s peak

3,219 new cases since Friday, 18 additional deaths

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas did not violate the municipality’s code of conduct by posting a sexist meme on Facebook, council concludes. (File photo)
B.C. municipality to take no action against councillor who posted sexist meme

Tek Manhas’s meme doesn’t violate North Cowichan council’s code of conduct, municipality concludes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Guinevere, lovingly referred to by Jackee Sullivan and her family as Gwenny, is in need of a gynecological surgery. The family is raising money to help offset the cost of the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley lizard’s owners raise funds for gynecological surgery

The young reptile is scheduled for operation on Tuesday

—Image: contributed
Indoor wine tastings still allowed in B.C., not considered a ‘social gathering’

“Tasting is really just part of the retail experience. The analogy I use is you wouldn’t buy a pair of pants without trying them on.”

A sign on a shop window indicates the store is closed in Ottawa, Monday March 23, 2020. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is raising its estimate for the number of businesses that are considering the possibility of closing permanently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Small business struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic looks for aid in Liberals’ budget

President Dan Kelly said it is crucial to maintain programs to help businesses to the other side of the pandemic

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians says that includes attempts to steal Canadian research on COVID-19 and vaccines, and sow misinformation. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Intelligence committee warns China, Russia targeting Canadian COVID-19 research

Committee also found that the terrorist threat to Canada has shifted since its last such assessment

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions increased slightly in 2019: report

2019 report shows Canada emitted about one million tonnes more of these gases than the previous year

Most Read