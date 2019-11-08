The Community Christmas Day Dinner – a long-time tradition at White Rock’s First United Church – is now held at White Rock Baptist Church. File photo

Reservations now open for annual Community Christmas Day Dinner

Popular White Rock-South Surrey celebration now in its 40th year

Phone reservations are being taken, starting today (Friday, Nov. 8) for an enduring tradition – White Rock and South Surrey’s Community Christmas Day Dinner.

The event, formerly held at the White Rock’s First United Church and now going into its third year at White Rock Baptist Church (1657 140 St.), is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The volunteer-organized traditional turkey-and-trimmings dinner, held on the afternoon of Christmas Day, is open, free of charge, to anyone who wants to “share the warmth of Christmas with neighbours, family and friends” – although donations to help keep the event going year-to-year are always gratefully accepted.

The only proviso is that seating is by reservation only (and due to limited seating, booking well in advance is recommended).

Members of the White Rock Youth Ambassador program are always there to lend a hand and welcome guests – and singing Christmas songs, goodie bags and a visit from ‘Santa’ are all part of the seasonal fun.

Originally organized by White Rock city gardener George Bryant, Rev. Howard Filsinger and other community-minded volunteers – including architect Chip Barrett – the event was designed to make sure there was Christmas cheer for those who might otherwise feel “alone or lonely” on the holiday.

But the event has been embraced over the years by many – no matter what their circumstances – who eagerly look forward to renewing their own connection with the community each Christmas Day.

And although both Bryant and Filsinger have passed, members from both of their families will be present at this year’s anniversary dinner to help ensure that the tradition continues.

Reservations and booking of rides to and from the event for those without transportation are handled by Sources Community Resource Centres.

To reserve a place at the table and transportation (if necessary) call 236-668-6058.

Previous story
No-fee adoption event in Surrey to help animals find a ‘Home Fur the Holidays’

Just Posted

No-fee adoption event in Surrey to help animals find a ‘Home Fur the Holidays’

Surrey Animal Resource Centre built ‘adoption room’ with grant funding

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

Surrey RCMP seize cannabis edibles and cannabis vape products during traffic stop

Edibles legal, but there are limits, say RCMP

75 years ago: The First Canadian Army leads the Allies to victory in the Battle of the Scheldt

Fighting exacts a massive emotional toll on Canadian troops in months-long campaign

White Rock’s water manager new president of international association

Dr. Saad Jasim elected to prestigious post during ceremony in Nice, France

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

But it’s not just about thanking veterans, the poll suggests; it’s also about learning from them.

Journalist killed in Afghanistan honoured with plaque at her Vancouver high school

A ceremony attended by her friends and family was held in the school’s auditorium

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Family renews appeal for tips in Lower Mainland after Terrace man killed in hit-and-run

Suspects and witnesses are believed to be Lower Mainland residents

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Most Read