Rescued food program expanding in Delta

Earthwise Society, Vancouver Food Runners and the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen are looking to expand their rescued food program thanks to a recently-received a $10,000 Grow Grant from the Giustra Foundation. (Vancouver Food Runners/submitted photo) Earthwise Society, Vancouver Food Runners and the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen are looking to expand their rescued food program thanks to a recently-received a $10,000 Grow Grant from the Giustra Foundation. (Vancouver Food Runners/submitted photo) Earthwise Society, Vancouver Food Runners and the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen are looking to expand their rescued food program thanks to a recently-received a $10,000 Grow Grant from the Giustra Foundation. (Vancouver Food Runners/submitted photo)

A program that rescues excess food from local farms and distributes it free to those in need is expanding thanks to a $10,000 grant.

Delta-based Earthwise Society, Vancouver Food Runners and the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen recently received a Grow Grant from the Giustra Foundation to expand their rescued food program, and are looking for local farms open to donate their surplus produce to support the initiative.

According to Canadian food rescue organization Second Harvest, 58 per cent of the food produced in Canada each year is wasted or lost — a third of which is edible and could be used to support community food programs. In addition, almost one quarter of food waste happens during the production phase on farms or in greenhouses across the country.

To address this complex challenge, the rescued food program redirects surplus produce from Delta and Tsawwassen farms to Earthwise, where it is used to fill “Harvest Boxes” for the community.

Volunteers registered on the Vancouver Food Runners app — many from the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen — help by collecting produce donations from farms and delivering the Harvest Boxes to nearby charities running food programs for individuals experiencing food insecurity.

In 2022, during the pilot phase of the project, nearly 2,000 pounds of surplus produce was distributed. Organizers are looking to double their impact this summer and fall with the help of local farms wishing to donate their surplus produce.

“More and more farmers are realizing the benefits of sharing their excess produce with people in need,” Earthwise Society executive director Patricia Fleming said in a press release.

“These farmers are really the key to the success of this initiative and having the co-ordination support of Vancouver Food Runners will ensure that the donation process is straightforward and efficient for the farms involved.”

Michelle Reining, executive director of Vancouver Food Runners, said the partnership between the three organizations is special because it shows that a “team approach” can help solve a challenging puzzle like food waste.

“Farms often have surplus produce, but they don’t have the time and resources to ensure that it is donated. With the Vancouver Food Runners’ app and a team of volunteer drivers, many from the local Rotary club, we can help to co-ordinate the surplus food donation and distribution process for Earthwise Society,” Reining said in a press release.

Fighting hunger worldwide is one of Rotary International’s main areas of focus globally, according to Rotary Club of Tsawwassen vice-president Garry Shearer.

“Bringing that fight to our own community is a perfect fit for a service project for our local Rotary members. Vancouver Food Runners has given our Rotary club a platform to deliver a consistent and sustainable service on a weekly basis and the opportunity to serve many families in our community.”

Adding that local businesses Windset Farms and Westcoast Vegetables have recently joined the program, Shearer said organizers are always interested in finding more farms and greenhouses who would like to donate their surplus produce.

Farms in Delta and Tsawwassen can reach out to Chloe Leslie, program manager at Vancouver Food Runners, to learn more by emailing chloe@vancouverfoodrunners.com or calling 236-471-4728.

SEE ALSO: Grant to aid City of Delta develop ‘food charter’

SEE ALSO: Fourth Nick’s Nook free food pantry opens in North Delta



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Deltafood security