Rescue dogs coming to South Surrey

Event at PetSmart a chance to meet ‘gorgeous’ dogs in need of home: organizer

Minnie is among dogs scheduled to be at the South Surrey PetSmart this weekend, for potential adoptive families to meet. (Contributed photo)

Dozens of rescue dogs are coming to South Surrey this weekend as part of an adoption event organized by Embrace a Discarded Animal Society in conjunction with PetSmart Charities of Canada.

The dogs will be at the 15765 Croydon Dr. PetSmart location from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 31 and June 1, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 2.

According to a news release, the dogs are “all hoping to find local families to love and forever homes they can call their own.”

“Shelters are terribly overcrowded right now and so many dogs are being euthanized or worse, not getting picked up off the streets as strays because there is no room for them,” Embrace founder and president Leslie Fee said in the release.

“Caring shelter managers know the best chance these dogs have is to send them to other geographical areas to save their lives and that’s where we come in. We give dogs who have little hope a new ‘leash’ on life by helping them meet caring local families looking to adopt.”

Embrace has been involved in the rescue and rehoming of small- and medium-breed dogs from California shelters since 2012.

Residents interested in adopting are invited to come out and meet more than 50 dogs.

Adoption applications can be completed in advance, at www.embracesociety.ca, or at the store during the event. Selected applicants will be interviewed, and a home check will be done before being approved to adopt.