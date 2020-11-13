Remembrance Day pictures from Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale

A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen, outgoing Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Marvin Hunt, and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum also all placed wreaths at the Cloverdale Cenotaph Nov. 11. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen places wreaths at the Cloverdale Cenotaph Nov. 11. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Outgoing Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Marvin Hunt places wreaths at the Cloverdale Cenotaph Nov. 11. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum places wreaths at the Cloverdale Cenotaph Nov. 11. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Ninety-nine-year-old WWII vet and former POW Hans Andersen places a wreath at the Cloverdale Cenotaph Nov. 11. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Less than 50 people attended this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Cloverdale, but more than 11,000 viewed the event online.

Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the in-person attendance number was capped at 50.

The livestremaed video, shown on Heritage Surrey’s Facebook page, elicited more than 250 comments.

During the ceremony, World War II veteran and POW Hans Andersen placed a wreath at the Cloverdale Cenotaph. The 99-year-old placed a wreath for POWs.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen, outgoing Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Marvin Hunt, and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum also placed wreaths.

“Lest We Forget. Thank you for streaming this. Watching with my family in Cloverdale. ” wrote viewer Brian Leong.

Viewer Doug Leech commented, “To all those veterans we have lost and those still with us as well as those who continue to serve I thank you for your service and wish you a safe and happy Remembrance Day.”

Calvin Andersen wrote, “Thank you for letting us watch from whereever we are. Chance to see my Dad from Washington DC!!”

Eileen Flynn Sherwood said, “Thankful for the technology that allow us to still be a part of today’s Remembrance Day Service.”

Tarin Kopp commented, “Watching from Morris, Manitoba. My 99-year-old grandfather will be laying the POW wreath. Thank you so much for the live broadcast to be able to see him.”

And Michelle Kayes wrote, “Lest we forget….I wish I was able to attend the ceremony in person to say thanks and lay my poppy in honour of those who served, are serving and will serve. . Thank you all!”

Pictures from the ceremony will be printed in the Nov. 19 issue of the Cloverdale Reporter.

Here is the archived livestream from Heritage Surrey’s Facebook Page:



