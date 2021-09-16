A young tree-planter at a previous Releaf event in Surrey. (submitted photo: City of Surrey)

Releaf tree-planting events help grow Surrey’s park forests, starting Sept. 25

Volunteers are sought to plant large shade trees, native trees and shrubs

Canada’s National Tree Day will be celebrated in Surrey with the launch of six Releaf tree-planting events.

Residents are invited to get involved in a month-long series of planting events at parks across the city, starting Saturday, Sept. 25 at Newton Pond (13720 70th Ave.). One-hour sessions start at 10 a.m. and run every half hour, until 2 p.m.

Large shade trees, native trees and shrubs will be planted by volunteers, including those with local school and community groups.

“Help grow Surrey’s urban forest by planting shrubs and trees in Surrey parks and along boulevards,” says a post on surrey.ca/releaf, where tree-planting locations, dates and registration details can be found.

“Since 1991, volunteers have planted thousands of trees and shrubs. Each tree creates shade, improves air quality, provides food and shelter for wildlife, and boosts biodiversity in parks. We provide the plants, shovels and instruction – just bring your love for beautifying our city and enhancing Surrey’s urban forest.”

The 2021 Releaf series continues with tree-planting events at Hawthorne Rotary Park (Oct. 2), Orchard Grove Park (Oct. 9), Aspen Park (Oct. 16), Chantrell Creek Park (Oct. 23) and Hazelnut Meadows Community Park (Oct. 30).

Registration is done through the My Surrey online system. For details, email stewardship@surrey.ca.


