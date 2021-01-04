Registration open for White Rock recreation programs

Wide variety of activities still possible with safety restrictions

Registration for White Rock winter recreational programs is now open.

Effective Jan. 4, the Winter 2021 Recreation Guide for January through March is available online at whiterockcity.ca

And while COVID-19 has put a dent in the schedule, the number of activities available for children, adults and seniors is still surprising, ranging from ice skating to zumba and dance and cardio-fit programs.

Current programs have been designed to ensure all provincial health and safety requirements are followed to allow safe participation, the website.

And even though individuals may not be ready to join an in-person class, White Rock Recreation and Culture continues to offer favourite fitness and yoga classes online, to keep minds and bodies active while physically distancing at home.

For full details, visit whiterockcity.ca/onlinerecreation

While there is no in-person registration – due to all recreation facilities being temporarily closed – residents can register online at whiterockcity.ca/register or by phone at 604-541-2199.

ActivitiesCity of White RockFitness