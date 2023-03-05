White Rock Community Policing is holding a free fraud prevention workshop March 30; pre-registration is required. (file photo)

White Rock Community Policing is holding a free fraud prevention workshop March 30; pre-registration is required. (file photo)

Register now for fraud prevention workshop in White Rock March 30

City residents were bilked out of more than $1 million by scammers in 2022

A free fraud awareness workshop is being held March 30, sponsored by White Rock Community Policing, White Rock RCMP and the Semiahmoo Community Safety Society.

In his annual report to council recently, White rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls revealed that White Rock residents – many of them seniors – were bilked of more than $1 million dollars by fraudsters in 2022.

READ ALSO: Scams netted over $1 million in White Rock last year

The upcoming workshop is described as an “interactive seminar” that will “will provide you with information on how to protect yourself from the most current scams as well as focus on generic examples of different types of frauds and specific things you can do to reduce the chance of becoming a victim.”

The workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave. on Thursday, March 30.

Pre-registration required; register here.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fraud preventionRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Very grounding’ powwow returns to South Surrey high school after three-year pause

Just Posted

Earl Marriott Secondary teacher Mark Figueira and Grade 11 student Feather Arnouse – standing by one of the Cen’Alien welcome posts in the school’s foyer – are looking forward to a return of the school’s annual powwow, set for March 31 to April 2. (Contributed photo)
‘Very grounding’ powwow returns to South Surrey high school after three-year pause

White Rock Community Policing is holding a free fraud prevention workshop March 30; pre-registration is required. (file photo)
Register now for fraud prevention workshop in White Rock March 30

The RCMP led off the parade to the cenotaph for Keremeos’ Remembrance Day ceremony in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Surrey RCMP car. (Lauren Collins photo)
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP says missing female youth has been found safe

Pop-up banner image