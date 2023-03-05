Register now for fraud prevention workshop in White Rock March 30

City residents were bilked out of more than $1 million by scammers in 2022

A free fraud awareness workshop is being held March 30, sponsored by White Rock Community Policing, White Rock RCMP and the Semiahmoo Community Safety Society.

In his annual report to council recently, White rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls revealed that White Rock residents – many of them seniors – were bilked of more than $1 million dollars by fraudsters in 2022.

READ ALSO: Scams netted over $1 million in White Rock last year

The upcoming workshop is described as an “interactive seminar” that will “will provide you with information on how to protect yourself from the most current scams as well as focus on generic examples of different types of frauds and specific things you can do to reduce the chance of becoming a victim.”

The workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave. on Thursday, March 30.

Attend a free Fraud Awareness Workshop on Thurs., March 30 hosted by White Rock Community Policing, @WhiteRockRCMP & the Semiahmoo Community Safety Society. The workshop will provide info on how to protect yourself from the most current scams. Register at https://t.co/JnunoqH1mp. pic.twitter.com/Apx4za687h — City of White Rock (@whiterockcity) March 4, 2023

Pre-registration required; register here.

@Canucklehedd

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fraud preventionRCMP