Laura Marenych won the 2019 Delta Idol senior competition after coming in third in 2018, singing “Wait a Bit” from the musical Just So. (Saša Lakić photo)

Redemption for return contestant at 2019 Delta Idol

Laura Marenych finished third in 2018, but won this year’s judges over with her rendition of “Wait a Bit” from the musical Just So

It was a story of redemption for Laura Marenych at this year’s Delta Idol.

After finishing third in 2018, the Tsawwassen teen got a second opportunity to compete this year, nailing a rendition of “Wait a Bit” from the musical Just So to wow the judges and take the 2019 senior category title.

“I really took some of the stuff [the judges] said last year to heart, and it really helps me to grow, especially … to come back and do it again.” Marenych told the Reporter after her win at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Marenych had just returned from New York City, where she was training and rehearsing with other young singers and orchestra musicians as part of the Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. She’s spent the year since her third place finish working on her breath support.

“Last year, I did a song that flipped a lot, and I got the note [from the judges] just to control my breathing and take that support,” she said. “That’s what I worked on for [‘Wait a Bit’] as well.”

As a winner of this year’s Delta Idol, Marenych will receive a prize package from Studio Cloud 30, “which includes a professionally recorded demo, coaching sessions, an industry consultation session, logo and graphic design, and a professional photo shoot,” according to the City of Delta website.

In the long run, the 17-year-old wants to attend a theatre school back east, either in Toronto where “the scene is really happening,” or go for the big leagues in New York.

“Hopefully, I will go to The New School theatre [program]. That is my dream,” Marenych said.

But even if that happens, she said she won’t forget her roots.

“I’d love to come here and choreograph for Delta Youth Theatre.”

From Feb. 28 to March 9, Marenych will be performing in South Delta Secondary’s production of Oklahoma!, followed by Delta Youth Theatre’s production of Mary Poppins Jr. at the Genesis Theatre in May.

Performers at the 2019 Delta Idol competed in on of two age categories: junior (12 to 14 years old) and senior (15 to 18 years old).

This year’s junior category winners are:

• Seiko Miyazato (first place), singing “Rise Up” by Andra Day

• Finn Hipwell (second place), singing “Netflix Trip” by AJR

• Eric Sun (third place), singing “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth.

As first place winner in the junior category, Miyazato receives the same prize package from Studio Cloud 30 as Marenych.

This year’s senior category winners are:

• Laura Marenych (first place), singing “Wait A Bit” from the musical Just So

• Faith Carswell (second place), singing “At Last” by Etta James

• Maddison Jose (third place), singing “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: North Delta’s Delview Secondary celebrates 50 years

Just Posted

Surrey to hold open house for truck parking task force

Council established new task force in December

Judge orders Surrey family to pay for autistic son’s government care

The court heard his father has ‘liquidated his whole life’ to support him, spending roughly $100,000

$500K granted to 97 arts and culture groups in Surrey

Annual program saw an unprecedented number of applications this year

Environmental Appeal Board to hear South Surrey emission concerns

Advocacy group opposing Ebco air-quality permit

VIDEO: North Delta’s Delview Secondary celebrates 50 years

Alumni and staff spanning five decades came out to commemorate former junior school’s semicentennial

VIDEO: Rainbow grilled cheese, hot-dog burger on the menu at BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps kick off their home opener on Saturday against Minnesota United

VIDEO: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

She died before she could make son’s dream come true to meet Price

“Hangry” kids prompts petition for longer lunch time at B.C. elementary schools

Parent concerned school lunches are coming home uneaten and kids hungry and tired

Canada goose dies after being shot in leg by an arrow

Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford fields ‘tons of calls’ about injured bird in Langley

Airports feared losing revenue to Uber and Lyft. Here’s what happened.

Ride-hailing could mean few would pay for parking and rental cars

NDP MP Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election in northern B.C. riding

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Indigenous-owned sustainable scallop farm gets licence

Prince Rupert-based Coastal Shellfish scallops will be sold live in B.C.

ALC rules mean possible shutdown for popular Lower Mainland Glow holiday event

The ALC has denied permission for the show to run this year.

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Most Read