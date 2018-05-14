Record $1m-plus raised at Peace Arch Hospital gala

Foundation event to benefit new mental-health unit in White Rock

Beatles tribute band Fab Fourever perform at Saturday’s Peace Arch Hospital Foundation gala, where more than $1 million was raised in support of a new mental health unit. (Gemini Visuals photo)

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation is celebrating a record moment, following its annual gala fundraiser at White Rock’s Centennial Arena Saturday.

According to a news release, the gala “broke fundraising records when a staggering $1,016,709 was raised to support a new 73-bed mental health unit for our community.”

“All of us at the foundation are overwhelmed with the absolute incredible generosity that flowed throughout our event last Saturday,” Stephanie Beck, PAHF executive director, said in the release.

“This is a record beyond our wildest dreams and we are so thankful to our philanthropic community for their commitment to health care and Peace Arch Hospital.”

Last year’s gala raised $480,000.

Highlights of this year’s event, dubbed A Hard Day’s Night, included Beatles tribute-artists, The Fab Fourever, go-go dancers, British guards, an Abbey Road photo booth and the Queen of England.

The fundraising kicked off with the announcement of a $500,000 matching gift by an anonymous donor who was in the room, the release states. Guests then stepped up to the challenge, including past foundation board chair Art Reitmayer and his wife Marj, as well as local philanthropists Vern and Helga Höing, who each donated $100,000.

Guests were greeted with a royal welcome. (Gemini Visuals photo)

John and Yoko near the entranceway to Centennial Arena inspired guests to give peace a chance. (Gemini Visuals photo)

Eugene Semple shared his inspiration for becoming a social worker. (Gemini Visuals photo)