(Photo: Surrey.ca)

Ready, set, register: A start date to sign up for Surrey’s summer day camps – more than 150 of ‘em

A 32-page guide is posted as a search-able, share-able 'flipbook' on the city's website

Surrey’s annual Summer Day Camp Guide has been published, and registration begins Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m.

The city offers more than 150 summer camps, for cooking, robotics, art, sports and more.

They’re all designed “to expand children’s interests, while supporting parents over the summer break,” according to a City of Surrey release.

For kids aged three to 18, the camps are held at parks, recreation and culture facilities across Surrey.

The 32-page guide is posted as a search-able, share-able “flipbook” on the city’s website, and is also available at recreation facilities. For registration details, call 604-501-5100.

“Designed with working parents in mind, many of our camp locations have extended hours before camps between 7am-9am and after camps between 3pm-6pm,” notes a post on the website (surrey.ca/daycamps).

“We recommend completing the required Medical Disclosure and Consent Form before your child’s first day of camp, to save time and avoid delays.”

Also, parents have an option to pay 50 per cent of the cost at the time of registration and the remaining balance on the first day of camp. The week-long camps are tax deductible as a childcare expense.

Ahead of registration opening, camp organizers published a “Five reasons to send your child to day camp this summer” list, as follows:

Developing independence

“Camps provide the perfect atmosphere to foster self-development. Under the guidance of camp staff, children are encouraged to understand boundaries and develop critical thinking, in order to make safe decisions. Although summer camps are developed for your child’s specific age group, there are plenty of ways your child will be challenged to grow, make decisions for themselves, and learn though experience.”

Learning leadership skills

“Camps are an excellent place to inspire your child’s natural skills and abilities and improve on areas that will develop their confidence, with the support from positive peers and camp staff. Sports camps are a great way to improve cooperation, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.”

Developing new interests and hobbies

“Camps are a great way for children to explore new activities and programs that could turn into lifelong passions. Whether your child is into sports, nature, science, arts or cooking, camps are a great way to try something new and develop new hobbies.”

Exposure to diversity

“Camp relationships can last a lifetime! Camps can connect kids who wouldn’t normally meet though sports clubs or school catchments. They are a great way for your child to meet new friends, learn about different cultures and expand their social circle. Navigating new relationships teaches children social confidence – a great skill to take back to school in September.”

Building resilience

“By increasing independence, building leadership skills, and discovering new interests and hobbies, your child will develop skills that will help them grow into a responsible young adult. Camps empower children to make their own decisions and build the confidence it takes to handle change effectively and adapt to different situations. Resilience is an excellent lifelong skill that your child will benefit from once school is back in September, and beyond.”

