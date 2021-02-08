Reach Society re-starting support group for Punjabi-speaking parents

The free group will meet via Zoom on the last Thursday of each month, starting Feb. 25

Monisha Jassi (right), then-facilitator for Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s Punjabi Speaking Parents Support and Information Group, and Dr. Miriam Elfert (right) are interviewed on The Harjinder Thind Show on RedFM on March 18, 2020. The interview aimed to alleviate stigma and raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder and the supports available to parents with South Asian listeners. (Submitted photo)

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is offering an online support group for Punjabi-speaking parents of children with special needs starting later this month.

The Punjabi Speaking Parents Support and Information Group will give parents an opportunity to learn about resources and funding, share concerns, connect with other parents and support one another in a safe, caring, and non-judgmental environment.

Reach has held the support group since 2016, which met in-person at Surrey’s Strawberry Hill Library prior to the pandemic.

“Local parents taking part of the group have enjoyed sharing their experiences with raising children with developmental differences,” according to a press release.

In the past, support group parents have also visited the Reach Child Development Centre in Ladner and gathered for social events.

The Punjabi Speaking Parents Support and Information Group will meet via Zoom on the last Thursday of each month, starting Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. There is no charge to participate.

“I look forward to meeting everyone and listening to and sharing the challenges and joys of parenting,” group facilitator Pindi Mann said in a press release.

Anyone interested in participating is asked to contact Mann at pindim@reachchild.org for more information and to registration.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta