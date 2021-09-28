Reach Society hosting virtual auction in lieu of postponed gala

Reach Development manager Kristin Bibbs, development manager at Reach Child and Youth Development Society, displays prizes available in the non-profit’s inaugural Reach for the Stars “Un-Gala” virtual auction. (submitted photo)

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing the postponement of Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s annual gala until next summer, the Delta-based non-profit is holding a new virtual “Un-Gala” in its place next month.

The 9th annual Reach for the Stars Gala: Wings of Change fundraiser was planned to be held in person this Saturday (Oct. 2), however in the wake of extended provincial COVID-19 safety protocols, the live event has been postponed until June 4, 2022.

In the meantime, Reach has announced it is hosting its inaugural virtual Un-Gala fundraising event, featuring the silent auction prizes dedicated volunteers Linda Edwards, Christine Sutherland and Khya Fellingham have been gathering for months.

In a show of generosity and understanding, live event presenting sponsor Ocean Trailer, gold sponsor Beedie, and bronze sponsors Tsawwassen Shuttle, BA Blacktop and Ceres Terminals Canada, converted their support to donations for the Un-Gala virtual auction.

“We are so grateful for the tremendous, unwavering support of our donors as we pivot to a virtual auction in light of the postponement of our gala. Their desire to ensure we continue to raise funds to serve our children and families throughout the pandemic is demonstrative of the generosity of spirit, kindness and compassion that make our communities so special,” Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs said in a press release.

Available prizes include travel experiences, epicurean adventures, gift baskets, golf, pilates, artwork, spa treatments, assorted gift cards and a raffle to win a getaway to the luxurious Kingfisher Resort, as well as the ever popular 50/50 raffle.

The auction will open Saturday, Oct. 2 at reachsocietyauction.com and run through to Monday, Oct. 18.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year. For more information or to donate, visit reachdevelopment.org.

