Reach Society granted $20K to help lessen counselling waits

Reach Child and Youth Development Society has received a $20,000 grant from the First West Foundation’s Envision Financial Community Endowment to support Reach’s counselling program. (left to right) Ken D’Sena, Sue-Lynda Bate, Renie D’Aquila, Riyaz Devji, Kristin Bibbs, Lisa Margetson and Yvonne McKenna. (Photo submitted)

Reach Child and Youth Development Society has received a $20,000 grant from the First West Foundation’s Envision Financial Community Endowment to support Reach’s counselling program.

“We’re pleased to be able to support additional counselling programming this year with a grant from the Envision Financial Community Endowment,” Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation, said in a press release.

“We have had a long history of partnership with Reach Child & Youth and we are pleased to provide funds for such a vital need for children and families in the community.”

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit that provides services to children and youth with special needs, as well as their families, in Delta, Surrey and Langley. Over 1,000 children and their families benefit from the society’s services each year.

Reach counsellor Yvonne McKenna, who gave a presentation on Friday, Oct. 4 for representatives from Envision and First West about the methodologies used with children and parents experiencing mental health challenges, said the funding will go a long way toward reducing the current nine-to-12-month waiting list for counselling services.

“We hope that families will soon only have to wait three to six months with the extra resources we can access using these needed funds,” McKenna said in a press release.

For more information or to donate, visit reachdevelopment.org.


