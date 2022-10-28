The Delta Community Foundation recently donated $5,000 to Reach Child & Youth Development Society to support specialized counselling for families raising children with special needs. Pictured, from left, are Reach events and fundraising co-ordinator Tamara Veitch, DCF grants committee chair Ammen Dhillon, DCF president Gail Martin and Reach executive director Renie D’Aquila. (Submitted photo)

Reach Society gifted $5,000 by Delta Community Foundation

Funds help vulnerable families with kids with complex needs get counselling, mental health support

Delta Community Foundation has donated $5,000 to support counselling services offered by Reach Child and Youth Development Society.

Representatives from the foundation made the donation during a visit to Reach’s development centre, located at 5050 47th Ave. in Ladner, during Mental Illness Awareness Week (Oct. 2-8).

The funding will be used to support children and youth with complex needs by helping vulnerable families to receive critical counselling and mental health support, according to a press release.

“On behalf of the Delta Community Foundation, president Gail Martin and grants committee chair Ammen Dhillon are pleased to present this $5,000 grant to Reach to be used towards specialized counselling for families raising children with special needs,” the foundation said in a press release. “Reach and the Delta Community Foundation both have a long tradition of supporting Delta citizens and we are thrilled to be able to continue this partnership.”

DCF director Carlene Lewell, who was also present for the cheque presentation, provided background on how the “charity for charities” has returned $1.2 million to the community through grants, bursaries and scholarships since 1986, supporting people and organizations in North Delta, Ladner and Tsawwassen who are dedicated to making Delta a better place.

To learn more about the Delta Community Foundation, visit deltafoundation.org.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year.

Learn about Reach and all the programs it offers at reachchild.org.

