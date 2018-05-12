Reach for the Stars gala to fund children’s centre

Steve Darling will be returning to emcee this year’s Reach for the Stars gala. (Contributed photo)

REACH Child and Youth Development Society will be hosting its sixth annual Reach for the Stars Gala this June, to raise funds for the new REACH Centre for Children.

Over the last five years, these galas have raised $440,000 towards the Building for Children Together campaign and the REACH Centre for Children. This year’s gala will help complete the centre.

The gala, being held at the Tsawwassen Springs Ballroom on June 2, will feature a three-course dinner, as well as an auction and raffle during the evening. Gabriel Mark Hasselbach will play live jazz during the reception, beginning at 5 p.m. The May Day Club Youth Choir, which includes members will autism, will also do a performance. Steve Darling, a former Global BC anchor and current co-host of Sports650, will return to emcee the evening.

Stories from REACH program families will be shared throughout the event to raise awareness for the help available to children and youth with special needs.

Tickets for the gala are $135 and available online at www.reachgala.com or by calling 604-946-6622 extension 0. Those interested in donating a live or silent auction item, or volunteering during the night of the event, are asked to contact Kristin Bibbs at kristinb@reachchild.org or at 604.946.6622 extension 367.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

