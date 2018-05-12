Steve Darling will be returning to emcee this year’s Reach for the Stars gala. (Contributed photo)

Reach for the Stars gala to fund children’s centre

The annual gala helps support Delta’s REACH society

REACH Child and Youth Development Society will be hosting its sixth annual Reach for the Stars Gala this June, to raise funds for the new REACH Centre for Children.

Over the last five years, these galas have raised $440,000 towards the Building for Children Together campaign and the REACH Centre for Children. This year’s gala will help complete the centre.

The gala, being held at the Tsawwassen Springs Ballroom on June 2, will feature a three-course dinner, as well as an auction and raffle during the evening. Gabriel Mark Hasselbach will play live jazz during the reception, beginning at 5 p.m. The May Day Club Youth Choir, which includes members will autism, will also do a performance. Steve Darling, a former Global BC anchor and current co-host of Sports650, will return to emcee the evening.

Stories from REACH program families will be shared throughout the event to raise awareness for the help available to children and youth with special needs.

Tickets for the gala are $135 and available online at www.reachgala.com or by calling 604-946-6622 extension 0. Those interested in donating a live or silent auction item, or volunteering during the night of the event, are asked to contact Kristin Bibbs at kristinb@reachchild.org or at 604.946.6622 extension 367.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Clayton Community Festival a blast this weekend
Next story
VIDEO: Open house at KPU Langley campus

Just Posted

VIDEO: Personal stories shared at Peace Arch Hospice society grand opening

Society cut the ribbon to its South Surrey supportive-care centre Saturday

South Surrey students receive top honours at provincial French speaking competition

10,000 students from across British Columbia competed

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

$5.8-million Cloverdale Athletic Park project well underway

New synthetic fields finished, fieldhouse scheduled to be completed summer of 2019

VIDEO: Anarchy Angels Roller Derby Team host Battle by the Border

The Angels went against two hard hitting roller derby teams from California

VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

Ottawa Junior Senators down Dukes in RBC Cup opener

The Senators needed overtime to do it, getting the winner off the stick of Ben Evans.

Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled B.C. senior facing homelessness

79-year-old in a wheelchair will appeal to Maple Ridge council

VIDEO: Protesters call to ‘empty the tanks’ outside Vancouver Aquarium

The protest in Vancouver was part of a world-wide day of action, including in Florida and Cancun

Province’s renaming of B.C. park in Secwepemc gets lost in translation

The correct Secwepemc word for ‘many fish’ is Suswéwll, not Tsútswecw

Jaspal Atwal charged with uttering threats

Atwal, 63, was at centre of national controversy during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India Trip

VIDEO: Open house at KPU Langley campus

Biggest public science festival in the Fraser Valley

A look at the Jets vs. Golden Knights ahead of Western Conference final

Puck drops in first round of series Saturday night at Bell MTS place

Inaugural conference puts focus on B.C. students and their mental health

Education Minister Rob Flemming announces expansion for ERASE guide to include mental wellness

Most Read