Reach Society early intervention program continues during pandemic

Program uses a developmental parenting model to support families with kids from newborn to age three

The Infant Development Program (IDP) at Reach Child and Youth Development Society is accepting referrals and working through various means to connect with newly referred families during the pandemic.

The early years are a critical time for children’s brain development and it is vital to receive intervention if there are developmental concerns. Families are often at a loss of what to do when things don’t go as planned.

The IDP is family-centered and uses a developmental parenting model to support families with children from newborn to age three via a combination of virtual and in-person sessions to keep everyone safe during COVID-19.

“We work with families to identify developmental strategies and activities that are fun and part of a family’s everyday routines,” says program coordinator Leora Shipley.

Anyone interested in the Infant Development Program or who has questions in encouraged to contact Shipley at 604-946-6622 ext. 303, leoras@reachchild.org, or visit reachchild.org to make a referral.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year. For more information or to donate, visit reachdevelopment.org.



