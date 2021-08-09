Reach art auction raises $8,000

Proceeds to help support Reach programs, services for children with neurodiversity and extra needs

Kidzone Learning Centre’s Rhonda Aird picking up her prize in the second annual Reach for Beauty: Art Auction for Autism benefiting Deltas Reach Child and Youth Development Society: a handmade quilt created by Reach counsellor Yvonne Mckenna. (Submitted photo)

This summer’s Reach for Beauty: Art Auction for Autism raised $8,000 for Delta’s Reach Child and Youth Development Society.

Proceeds from the second annual fundraiser will help support Reach’s programs and services for children with neurodiversity and extra needs.

The auction would not have been possible without the painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and quilters who donated their works to support local children, including renowned local artists Gary Nay, Yorke Graham and Linda Jones, along with the South Delta Artist’s Guild, the Delta Potters Association and many others.

“The generosity of the participating artists is truly extraordinary and we are always excited to showcase their incredible talents to the community,” Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs said in a press release. “We are so grateful to the artists who contributed and to the members of the community who purchased artwork in support of children with needs.”

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year. For more information or to donate, visit reachdevelopment.org.



