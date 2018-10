Food bank fundraiser hosted at a number of sites throughout the city

Surrey RCMP Cst. Mick Gill and volunteer Cheryl Reid chat with a shopper – and hand out a promotional stress ball – at Thrifty Foods in Morgan Crossing Wednesday. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Surrey RCMP members, as well as volunteers, were on-site at Thrifty Foods in South Surrey’s Morgan Crossing, collecting donations as part of its annual Pack the Police Car campaign.

The annual fundraiser aims to collect donations of cash and non-perishable food iteams for local food banks. Officers on the scene also spent time chatting with patrons and handing out stickers to youngsters.

Today (Oct. 4) the initiative continues at Save-on-Foods at 7320 King George Blvd.