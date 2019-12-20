RCMP drop off toys at Surrey Memorial for first year as part of annual toy drive

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive in honour boy who wanted every sick kid to have a Christmas gift

Surrey RCMP members drop off toys for children at Surrey Memorial Hospital Dec. 17 as part of the annual Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive. This was the first year that toys have been dropped off at the Surrey hospital. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

For the first time, the Surrey RCMP has donated toys to Surrey Memorial Hospital as part of Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive.

The annual drive began in 2012 when Keian, who had T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, was five years old. His holiday wish was for every sick child to receive a gift at Christmas.

The toy drive is now held to remember Keian, who was made an honourary member of the RCMP before he died in 2014.

On Dec. 17, Surrey RCMP members stopped by Surrey Memorial Hospital to drop off three boxes full of toys for kids.

“These were members who were there on their own time dressed up as heroes. We had everything from Superman to Deadpool to Wonder Woman and they were there to hand out the toys,” said Constable Richard Wright.

“We were able to interact with them, give them toys and even some of the children who were coming in for day visits, we were in the lobby, so we were able to say hello to them, give them high-fives and say, ‘Merry Christmas.’”

For the past seven years, Wright said, the toy drive has benefited BC Children’s Hospital for Keian, who stayed there during his treatments.

But, Wright said it’s so meaningful to be able to donate in Surrey and have that community connection as well.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to expand it this year to Surrey because as Surrey RCMP, we want to support out local community as well.”

The Surrey RCMP also donated to BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place, after collecting 1,800 toys and $9,500 in donations.

Keian’s parents, Ryan and Chantal Blundell, said Surrey RCMP’s efforts with the toy drive have been “nothing short of amazing” in recent years.

“It’s wonderful to see Keian’s spirit of selflessness and giving continue to touch the hearts of so many people,” the Blundells stated in a RCMP release. “He would be proud to see the continued efforts of the RCMP, an organization that so willingly adopted him into their family, as they join us in collecting new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children of all ages in his memory.”

