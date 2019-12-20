Surrey RCMP members drop off toys for children at Surrey Memorial Hospital Dec. 17 as part of the annual Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive. This was the first year that toys have been dropped off at the Surrey hospital. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

RCMP drop off toys at Surrey Memorial for first year as part of annual toy drive

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive in honour boy who wanted every sick kid to have a Christmas gift

For the first time, the Surrey RCMP has donated toys to Surrey Memorial Hospital as part of Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive.

The annual drive began in 2012 when Keian, who had T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, was five years old. His holiday wish was for every sick child to receive a gift at Christmas.

The toy drive is now held to remember Keian, who was made an honourary member of the RCMP before he died in 2014.

On Dec. 17, Surrey RCMP members stopped by Surrey Memorial Hospital to drop off three boxes full of toys for kids.

“These were members who were there on their own time dressed up as heroes. We had everything from Superman to Deadpool to Wonder Woman and they were there to hand out the toys,” said Constable Richard Wright.

“We were able to interact with them, give them toys and even some of the children who were coming in for day visits, we were in the lobby, so we were able to say hello to them, give them high-fives and say, ‘Merry Christmas.’”

For the past seven years, Wright said, the toy drive has benefited BC Children’s Hospital for Keian, who stayed there during his treatments.

But, Wright said it’s so meaningful to be able to donate in Surrey and have that community connection as well.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to expand it this year to Surrey because as Surrey RCMP, we want to support out local community as well.”

The Surrey RCMP also donated to BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place, after collecting 1,800 toys and $9,500 in donations.

READ ALSO: Annual Surrey toy drive remembers boy who wanted every sick kid to have a Christmas gift, Dec. 2, 2019

Keian’s parents, Ryan and Chantal Blundell, said Surrey RCMP’s efforts with the toy drive have been “nothing short of amazing” in recent years.

“It’s wonderful to see Keian’s spirit of selflessness and giving continue to touch the hearts of so many people,” the Blundells stated in a RCMP release. “He would be proud to see the continued efforts of the RCMP, an organization that so willingly adopted him into their family, as they join us in collecting new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children of all ages in his memory.”

READ ALSO: Langley family runs annual Christmas toy drive in memory of son with an ‘old soul’, Nov. 6, 2019

– with files from Tom Zillich

Previous story
South Surrey teen spruces up vehicle for holiday season
Next story
Eighth annual cat food drive supports Surrey Food Bank

Just Posted

UPDATE: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

North Delta’s Jarry is hot for Penguins as team heads for Vancouver

‘It’s fun to play a lot and it’s fun to win,’ Tristan Jarry says

RCMP drop off toys at Surrey Memorial for first year as part of annual toy drive

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive in honour boy who wanted every sick kid to have a Christmas gift

VIDEO: Surrey Knights celebrate first win of hockey season, 32 games in

‘The players are the true warriors in all this,’ says head coach Gerry Leiper

Surrey police ask for help locating man missing since Oct. 5

Dexter Cayenne was last seen in the 16300-block of 82 Avenue

Fashion Fridays: New Year’s Eve outfits under $200

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Police arrest shoplifter three times in one day in Abbotsford

Project Blitzen launched to address theft from stores and vehicles

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of threatening Okanagan sex worker with firearm

Crown seeks two years in jail and 36 months probation for Sagmoen

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Most Read