RCMP challenges Surrey to ‘Pack the Police Car’ for Thanksgiving

Donations for food banks will be collected at grocery stores throughout Surrey from Oct. 2–4

Surrey RCMP is hosting a “Pack the Police Car” event ahead of the long weekend to collect food and cash donations in support of local food banks.

RCMP officers, staff and volunteers will be at grocery stores throughout Surrey from October 2–4, accepting donations with the goal of packing their police cars with non-perishable food for those in need.

“As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, please give some thought to those less fortunate in our community who do not have the means of enjoying a hearty meal with family or friends,” said Surrey RCMP Inspector Wendy Mehat in a press release.

“Please help us pack our police cars in support of our local food banks to ensure that no one goes hungry this holiday season and beyond,” she said.

The Surrey Food Bank, Sources Food Bank and the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper Program will be receiving donations through the collection drive. Their wish lists include monetary donations and grocery gift cards, or non-perishable food donations such as canned protein, canned fruit and vegetables, wholegrain rice, pasta and baby formula.

General baby supplies will also be accepted for the Surrey Food Bank’s Tiny Bundles program.

FOR MORE: Surrey Food Bank needs donations as kids head back to school

Donations will be collected:

Tuesday, October 2, from 4–8 p.m.

Save on Foods, 10313 King George Boulevard

Save on Foods, 18710 Fraser Highway

Wednesday, October 3, from 4–8 p.m.

Thrifty Foods (102 – 15745 Croydon Drive)

Thursday, October 4, from 4–8 p.m.

Save on Foods (7320 King George Boulevard)



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter