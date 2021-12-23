The 2021 Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive collected more than 1,000 toys and $9,000 cash this year. (Surrey RCMP photo)

RCMP-backed toy drive raises thousands in honour of Surrey youngster

Keian Blundell lost battle with leukemia in 2014, but money and toys collected in his name

A Surrey-based toy drive that honours the memory of a six-year-old boy has raised thousands of dollars – and collected plenty of toys – in time for the holidays.

From Nov. 16 until Dec. 16, the 2021 Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive, through the Surrey RCMP, collected unwrapped toys for BC Children’s Hospital and Surrey Memorial Hospital patients. In total, more than 1,000 toys and $9,000 in cash was collected, the Surrey RCMP announced in a news release this week.

The initiative was created in honour of Keian Blundell, 6, who passed away from leukemia in 2014.

Prior to this year’s campaign, more than 7,800 toys and $23,000 in cash donations have been collected by Surrey RCMP and donated to BC Children’s Hospital, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice and Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Additionally, the Surrey RCMP’s other holiday initiative, the Pack the Police Car event, took place Dec. 10 at three Save-on-Foods locations in the city, and more than 1,100 pounds of food and close to $2,500 in cash was collected. Proceeds went directly to local food banks, a release notes.

“Thank you to the community for stepping up once again and supporting some of the most vulnerable in our community,” said RCMP Insp. Harm Dosange, Community Support & Safety Officer.

“Both charitable campaigns are important to our officers and staff and it is wonderful to see such a positive response from the community. We thank you for your continued support.”


