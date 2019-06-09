RBC Foundation donates $150k to support mental health in White Rock

RBC Foundation’s Future Launch program recently made a $150,000 donation to support mental-health care on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

The Peace Arch Hospital Foundation announced the contribution May 31; it is to be dedicated to the White Rock’s Vine Youth Clinic.

The clinic, according to a PAHF news release, assists young people with mental-health concerns, substance-use issues, and reproductive-health questions.

“Mental health challenges and substance use are three of the top five reasons 17- to 24-year-olds are admitted to hospital; an average of 948 patients are seen each year at Peace Arch with these issues,” the release states.

“The Vine Youth Clinic has operated in partnership with local family physicians, Ministry of Child and Family Development, Alexandra Neighbourhood House, and Peace Arch Hospital volunteers since 2007 with a mission to incorporate innovative approaches to meet and adapt to the needs of local youth.”

According to the news release, the RBC Future Launch Program aims to remove barriers and provide access for young people to increase mental well-being, learn skills, gain valuable work experience and share knowledge. To date, the program has invested $500 million.