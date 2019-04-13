Rainy day for Surrey’s Party for the Planet

Lylah Sandiland, 9, jumping on the enviro bungee at Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza on April 13. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

While the rain would usually be a deterrent for an event, Jenna Kuzemski with the City of Surrey said it works for this event.

Party for the Planet is on at Surrey Civic Plaza until 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

“It’s raining, but the rain will help the trees grow and the flowers grow,” said Kuzemski, the special events project manager. “We really took into account the weather in April.”

The morning started off with a tree and plant sale, which Kuzemski said “kind of kicks off the day.”

The ninth-annual event features live music, activites, workshops and vendors. The event is both indoors and outdoors. Admission is free. At 3 p.m., there’s a giveaway of 1,000 succulents.

Kuzemski said the event this year is “authentic” to Earth Day, with plenty of local environmental workshops.

“More than we’ve ever had before.”

For more information, visit surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet.



