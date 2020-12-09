Radiothon raises $710K for Surrey Hospitals Foundation, BC Cancer Foundation

The annual RED RM Gurpurab Radiothon raised $710,000 for two Lower Mainland charities last month.

The radiothon, which ran for 12 hours on Nov. 30, raised funds for the Surrey Hospitals Foundation and the BC Cancer Foundation.

Funds raised between 7 a.m. and noon benefitted the BC Cancer Foundation, and funds raised after noon benefitted Surrey Hospitals Foundation, with $195,000 going to the BC Cancer Foundation and $515,000 going to the Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

For the Surrey Hospitals Foundation, funds raised will go toward its COVID-19 Response Fund, “focusing on health and wellness of frontline workers, critical COVID-19 research and capital purchases to support COVID-19 care.”

For the BC Cancer Foundation’s Surrey branch, the funds will go toward “advancing life-saving treatments at the Dukh Nivaran Pharmacy, to ensuring every patient has safe transportation to medical appointments and delivery of life-saving medication to their homes.”



